ASK US: UND's cheese soup a fan favorite

The cheese soup served at UND has been popular with students and the rest of the campus community for at least 20 years, said Orlynn Rosaasen, director of dining services at UND.

Although it's similar to a traditional beer cheese soup, UND's version has no beer in it, he said,but not because recipes with beer are disallowed. "We can cook with alcohol—in cooking it would burn off. We choose not to."

The recipe has remained pretty consistent since it was first developed by Greg Gefroh, UND's executive chef, Rosaasen said. "It goes over well with students."

UND cheese soup has no secret ingredients, he said. "There's nothing special or odd about it."

The recipe was refined when UND remodeled Wilkerson dining hall and centralized food production there last fall, he said. "It's thicker than it used to be."

"To be honest with you, cheese in general is popular with students. You take something like mac and cheese, they love it."

Gefroh converted the recipe for a much smaller crowd. Enjoy.

UND Cheese Soup

¼ c. margarine

¼ c. diced celery

¼ c. diced carrot

¼ c. diced onion

¼ c. flour

¼ c. base, roasted vegetable

1 tsp. base, vegetarian consomme

4 c. skim milk

1 1/2 c. cream

24 slices of American cheese

• Melt margarine in a Dutch oven or similar large pot. Add carrot, celery and onion. Saute five minutes.

• Add flour. Mix to form a roux. Cook roux for five minutes.

• In a large bowl, combine both bases, milk and cream. Add this mixture to the Dutch oven. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer. Simmer for two minutes.

• Add cheese slowly while stirring occasionally.

• Garnish with chopped parsley.

Makes 6-8 servings.