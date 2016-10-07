A choir of 18 Ugandan children perform traditional and spiritual music Friday night in Calvary Lutheran Church. The children were on tour with the African Children's Choir, a charitable organization focused on education and development across the African continent. (Grand Forks Herald photo by Andrew Haffner)

The children, most between the ages of 8 and 10, are dancing and singing their way through a three-month tour of the U.S. that began in Fargo and will end in Corpus Christi, Texas. The young performers are representatives of the African Children's Choir, a charitable organization focused on education and development across the African continent.