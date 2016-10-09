Campbell Library Director Charlotte Helgeson and her staff don't see as much of the East Grand Forks community as she would like.

The library works to connect with local organizations and schools, but its small staff can make that task challenging.

"I can only go out so much because if I leave, that's one less person in the building," Helgeson said. "We do have 17,400 square feet that we need to cover."

This year, she hopes to see that shortage remedied. In the proposed 2017 library budget, Helgeson has asked for a 24 percent increase to cover hiring a full-time circulation librarian.

The library has three full-time employees and nine part-time employees, one of which is shared with another city department. Part of a potential hire's job would be to supervise volunteers and part-time staff, coordinate with local schools, facilitate research and work with outreach programs.

The proposed budget increase would bring the library's overall spending to $664,481 next year if approved. Wages and benefits for another professional librarian would account for $54,000 of the increase. The remaining $74,500 of the jump includes increases for electronic material such as e-books and small equipment purchases. While a single e-book may cost up to $25 for a person to buy, prices are higher for libraries and range from $45 to $130 per book.

The costs add up, and the library is spreading itself thin to keep up its level of service to the community, Helgeson said.

"We do not go to the City Council and ask for large jumps in budget and huge staff increases on a regular basis," she said. "They know we turn to our citizens and volunteers. They don't hear a lot of negative about this library because we are very community supported. But sometimes we have to go back to the council itself and say, 'We need some help.'"

Service increase

The Campbell library has seen an increasing demand for services from many parts of the community, including local schools.

The library provides assistance to East Grand Forks students in the form of help conducting research, navigating online databases and other educational tasks. This past week, the library staff had assisted third-graders from Riverside Christian School, seniors from East Grand Forks Senior High School and students attending Head Start programs.

The school system has downsized its library staff over the years, with one full-time licensed media specialist remaining on staff for the entire district.

"It's been quite a while since we've had more than one," Superintendent Mike Kolness said. "I think in public schools, when there were tough times, those were the positions that were reduced."

With a small district library staff, Helgeson said some additional demand has been shifted to the Campbell Library, a move some City Council members take issue with.

"The bottom line is they made a cut, and we're feeling the impact," council member Mike Pokrzywinski said during a Sept. 27 council work session.

At this point, the school district doesn't have plans to add more staff at this time, but it could be a possibility if the issue is raised.

"We really haven't had a whole lot of discussion, but it also hasn't really been brought up either," Kolness said. "So I'm not saying it's off the table. I've only been here for three months, but there hasn't been a tremendous amount of discussion on it."

Community programming

In addition to assisting students, the library would like to work more with local organizations, such as the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council and the Disabled Adult Center.

Attending to community needs within the library also would be an integral part of a new librarian's job.

Overall, the number of patrons at the Campbell Library continues to climb, bucking trends seen elsewhere in Minnesota.

Some of those frequenting the library are new Americans, and the library staff also would like to provide more services for them, something an additional staff member could make possible.

"On any day that you come into the library, you could hear five different languages," Helgeson said. "And these are people who are not just hanging out at the library — they are attempting to educate themselves and their families."

There are adult education offerings in the Greater Grand Forks community, but access to materials and resources is easier with the library, she added.

Campbell Library also hosts a number of programs for children, teens and adults, and more people are attending those events.

The library's budget proposal will be considered alongside other department's spending plans when the City Council takes a final vote on approving the city budget and property tax levy in December.

If the library's budget increase is approved, a hiring process would start and new librarian likely would be brought on in the following months.