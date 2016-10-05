Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office begins body cam use

Deputy Ryan Thompson drops his body camera into the charging dock Wednesday afternoon at the office. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

The Grand Forks Sheriff's Office is joining other departments nationwide by equipping officers with body cameras.

Sheriff Bob Rost said Wednesday the agency has been using the cameras for about a week.

"It's just getting to be the national trend, pretty much," Rost said. "It's holding everyone accountable—officers and the public."

Rost said the cameras were paid for partially with a federal grant and partially with budgeted equipment funds. The Grand Forks Police Department began using cameras in 2015.

A study in Rialto, Calif., published in 2013, found that a yearlong period of using body cameras led to a 59 percent reduction in use of force by officers and a 87 percent reduction in complaints against officers.

Rost said the sheriff's office receives about five or six civilian complaints each year.

Per the department's policy on mobile audio and video, deputies must be equipped with devices to record audio and video prior to beginning each shift. The policy states the body cameras should be operated in all field contacts involving actual or potential criminal conduct including: traffic stops; priority responses; vehicle pursuits; arrests; vehicle searches; physical or verbal confrontations including use of force; pedestrian checks; DUI investigations; and crimes in progress.

Dashboard cameras have long been recorded in vehicles each time a deputy puts on emergency lights.

The cameras should also be used in self-initiated activities for which officers would typically notify a supervising officer and in any call for service related to domestic violence, disturbing the peace and all incidents involving violence and weapons. The policy calls for cameras to stay on until the incident is concluded.

Recordings may be reviewed when conducting investigations, writing statements, reviewing personnel complaints and by courts and the media with proper approval.

Data will be stored for various lengths depending on the offense, the policy states. Felony cases will be stored for three years, misdemeanor cases for two years, traffic infractions for one year and general recordings for 90 days.

The cameras are being worn on deputies' chests. The department had mounts to integrate the cameras to their equipment made by Finest Auto Trim of Grand Forks.

"I just want to be more transparent with the public," Rost said.