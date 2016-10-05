Search
    Don't miss the Sugar Beet Classic this Friday at the Alerus Center

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 4:55 p.m.

    Don't miss all the action at the Sugar Beet Classic Friday at the Alerus Center.

    At 4:30 PM Grand Forks Central will face off against West Fargo.
     Then, at 7:30 PM Grand Forks Red River will play Fargo Davies.
