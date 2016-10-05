Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Grand Forks Herald
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
UPDATE: Former Valley City police lieutenant was accused of having sex in evidence room, squad car
Minnesota man charged with rape at Bible camp
ND teenager drowns while hunting waterfowl
Co-working space to open in downtown GF
Snow showers, hard freeze in central, western ND
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime and courts
education
local
politics
region
sports
Headlines
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UND completes staff
N.D. STATE TENNIS: Working on a new streak
SUGAR BEET CLASSIC: Daunting challenge
AREA NOTEBOOK: Area football teams face potential realignment
FANTASY FORECAST: Quelling quarterback quandaries
More Topics
und hockey
und football
und basketball
prep sports
local sports
pro sports
scoreboard
accent
Headlines
Masculine by design
Marilyn Hagerty: $5 hamburger and fries a hit at Wild Bill's
Party at the fire pit
Kim Kardashian back after gunpoint robbery in Paris
Shake it up: Meal-replacement drinks can be a good way to lose weight, expert says
More Topics
entertainment
family
food
health
Life & Style
obituaries
Headlines
Jared A. Horejsi
Dennis Zimmerman
Clara Olson
Jack Dempsey Landon
Cameron L Deleski
outdoors
Headlines
OUTDOORS NOTEBOOK
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service list zander as injurious species
IN SEASON: Cormorants crowd N.D. wetlands
OUTDOORS CALENDAR
Deer licenses pose dilemma
More Topics
hunting
fishing
recreation
wildlife
trophy room
outdoors calendar
opinion
Headlines
OUR OPINION: DNR faults Fargo for daring to stay dry
STATE SEN. RAY HOLMBERG: Columnist's claims about measure don't measure up
Letter: Golf course's closure lands diversity in bunker
Former Cramer aide: North Dakota GOP must reject Trump
Port: Gov. Jack Dalrymple goes from America’s 4th most popular Governor to 21st
More Topics
letters
Op-Ed Columns
our opinion
staff columnists
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
50th Wedding
Bauerfeld-
Brost-Lawonn
65th Wedding Anniversary
60th Wedding Anniversary
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
generations
special occasions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Don't miss the Sugar Beet Classic this Friday at the Alerus Center
By
Herald Staff Report
Today at 4:55 p.m.
Don't miss all the action at the Sugar Beet Classic Friday at the Alerus Center.
At 4:30 PM Grand Forks Central will face off against West Fargo.
Then, at 7:30 PM Grand Forks Red River will play Fargo Davies.
Explore related topics:
News
local
Sugar Beet Classic
Alerus Center
Prep football
red river
Central Football
Advertisement