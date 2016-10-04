Clothesline Project tells victim stories

Grand Forks Central student, Andrew Chartrand spends Tuesday afternoon walking around the UND Memorial Union Ballroom reading T-shirts on display for the 21st annual Clothesline Project. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

UND student Alisha Hackworth reads the T-shirts on display for the Clothesline Project. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Grand Forks Central students on a field trip Tuesday to UND walk read the T-shirts on display for the 21st annual Clothesline Project. Survivors of violence or loved ones of the survivors decorated shirts and shawls as testimonials to the effects of violence. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Every 12 seconds this week, a gong note echos through the Memorial Union Ballroom at UND, a reminder that a woman is battered every 10 to 12 seconds in the United States.

Every minute, a whistle blows, signifying that in the U.S. a rape is reported every 60 seconds.

A bell rings every 12 minutes, the same rate a woman in the U.S. is killed due to intimate or domestic violence.

Walking among the North Dakota Clothesline Project is a somber reminder of such statistics. The project provides a medium for victims to tell their stories and the venue lets a wide audience learn about interpersonal violence.

"Every year, the thing I enjoy most is that so many people are educated about the topic," said Jenna DeSmidt, a UND graduate student getting her master's degree in social work.

DeSmidt and Samantha Hinnenkamp, a second-year graduate student pursuing a master's degree in counseling, work for the UND Women's Center and helped coordinate the 21st Annual Clothesline Project.

The pair went to local high schools to tell students about the project and educate them about interpersonal violence.

Hundreds of local high school students visit the project each year. Amy Beauchamp, a family consumer science teacher at Grand Forks Central, said all Central students in family consumer sciences, health and medical studies courses go as a field trip. She said the experience is powerful for students, who feel it is a place where they can express themselves.

Students from Red River High School visit the project later in the week.

Many UND classes also have their students visit the project, which runs all week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., DeSmidt and Hinnenkamp said.

The week culminates with a Take Back the Night rally at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Memorial Union Ballroom.