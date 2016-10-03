Grand Forks County Sheriff Bob Rost and deputies sport their pink badges on their uniforms for the month of October. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Grand Forks County Sheriff Bob Rost holds up the one of the departments pink badges. Everyone in the Grand Forks County Sheriff department will don a pink badge for the month of October in support of breast cancer month. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

There will be a small change to the uniforms of Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department staff for the month of October, but it holds great significance for many.

Everyone in the department has chosen to wear pink badges to show support for those who have lived with breast cancer.

According to Sheriff Bob Rost, who organized the initiative, the county has felt the impact of breast cancer firsthand. A handful of employees have undergone mastectomies, and Rost's own grandmother has battled it.

The badges are a conspicuous display of support.

"They're very visible," Rost said. "We're showing support for victims of breast cancer, and for people that are dealing with it."

This is the first year the Sheriff's Department is wearing the pink badges, and Rost said he hopes it will become an annual tradition. He said his grandmother's experiences, as well as the women working for the county who have had the disease, played a role in the choice to wear them.

"It's a serious thing," Rost said. "We want to make sure the research continues and find ways they can combat this."

He explained that sometimes women employed by the county who have battled breast cancer have not come forward about their conditions until awareness of the disease comes up in discussion, and they appreciate the department's outward support.

"The [women] that I've talked to who are dealing with this think it's just amazing that we're doing this," Rost said.

Rost noted that staff in the department purchased their own badges, and no county money went toward buying them.

"All the employees are very supportive of this," he added.