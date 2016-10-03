The vegetation at the corner of South 5th Street and Demers has been freshly cut in Grand Forks, ND on Monday, September 26, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Attorney Henry Howe's stand over the weeds on the berm at his Grand Forks office building is going to cost him.

That's what he'll be charged after the Grand Forks Health Department trimmed it on Monday, one week after a judge dismissed Howe's lawsuit against Health Department orders to cut the long grass and weeds poking up along the sidewalk.

"The fee schedule ... is double the cost of the mowing, plus a $150 administrative fee," said Javin Bedard, an environmental health manager with the department. "I know that our mowing charge was $80, and that's based on the time it takes for the contractor to mow it. So $80, times two, plus $150."

Howe, when asked if he had any comment on the fee or his berm being mowed, said that he plans to file another legal complaint on the matter, but said that he plans to carefully weigh his next moves and make them in court—not in the press.

"I'm working out the next thing that I'm going to do, and I'll let you know," he said. "We're not done with this. The issues are the same, plus more."

Howe once again raised complaints that the measures taken against the berm were only possible because an overly vague city ordinance was applied capriciously. That's a theme that's been at the root of the dispute over the plants on the berm since June, when Howe received his first violation letter from Bedard.

Since then, a back-and-forth between Howe and the Health Department spiraled into a legal complaint that Howe filed against Bedard, both personally and as a department representative. Online court records also referred to Bedard, the "city and county of Grand Forks" and the Health Department as defendants.

Howe's suit sought to have a local grass ordinance invalidated as unconstitutionally vague, and also sought more than $10,000 for time spent defending the berm and injury to his reputation.

The case was ultimately dismissed by Grand Forks Judge Donald Hager, who ruled in favor of arguments by City Attorney Howard Swanson that Howe had improperly named Bedard in the case and hadn't properly named the city and that the attorney general had not been served in the case, as is necessary in a matter that challenges the constitutionality of a local law.

City Attorney Howard Swanson was unable to be reached for comment.