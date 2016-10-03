Kevin and Courtney Ritterman show off one of the new apartments at University Flats. A two-bedroom unit features large kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, and vinyl-plank flooring. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Kevin Ritterman, president of Dakota Commercial and Development, outside University Flats, a new apartment complex on University Avenue near downtown Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

A Grand Forks resident at 720 University Ave., she's across the street from the just-finished University Flats, a four-story, $11.5 million apartment building that began housing residents last week. Deitz said the building not only replaces "dilapidated" structures that once lined the street, but its blue, yellow and steel-gray face is a welcome and modern update for the area.

"I think it's a very big impact to the neighborhood," Deitz said.

The new building, at the corner of University Avenue and North Ninth Street, is at the forefront of a building spree that's both expanding downtown Grand Forks and making it more dense. Apartments at the former Simonson Lumber property and hoped-for developments at Grand Forks' current water treatment plant site — just south of downtown—are part of a similar story.

But within those few blocks at University Flats, a microcosm of redevelopment rings just as clearly. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted last year to identify the space where the building now sits as "slum and blight." City Administrator Todd Feland said the neighborhood is ripe for more of the same type of development—which could lead to a budding city hub both linking and expanding the city's downtown core.

"We don't have to have all the bars in one area, for example," Feland said.

Kevin Ritterman, president of Dakota Commercial and Development, project developer for University Flats, echoed those sentiments. He said the buildings that were once on the site had "lived their useful life," and he pointed out that downtown areas across the country are moving toward denser, more millennial-friendly philosophies.

The building itself features 70 units and more than 120 parking spots, 62 of which are underground. Officials with Dakota Commercial said a two-bedroom unit toured by the Herald is representative of many of the others—complete with large kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer, and vinyl-plank flooring.

Ritterman added that the building received state funding that's contingent on meeting certain affordable housing standards. As a result, rents for the building differ widely, with a one-bedroom unit available at $610 per month for a tenant who makes 80 percent or less of area median income. Rents go all the way up to about $1,350 for a three-bedroom unit.

Courtney Ritterman, senior property manager at Dakota Commercial, pointed out there's still plenty of space in the building. As of Sept. 29, only 12 apartments had been leased.

And Deitz certainly isn't the only neighbor excited by the new developments.

"It really enhances the outlook of the area," said Bob McWilliams, chief operating officer at the Grand Forks YMCA, which is just across the street. Besides the aesthetic benefits, he said there's plenty else to be happy about.

"We're also excited to have a bunch of potential new members move in across the street," he said.