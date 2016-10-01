Mosquito sprayings could stretch into next week

Eric Nelson, Grand Forks Mosquito Control supervisor, fogs the ditch along the southbound lane of I-29 on the west side of Grand Forks Tueday evening. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

As the nights get chilly and the days grow short, mosquito season is finally drawing to a close.

Todd Hanson, manager of the Grand Forks mosquito control program, said crews usually wrap up citywide sprayings around the end of September. This year, Hanson said spraying may continue into the first week of October.

The program maintains mosquito traps to keep an eye on mosquito populations and get an idea of how many are buzzing among area residents. Those numbers indicate whether sprays remain necessary.

"We'll see what the trap counts are and what weather conditions are like," Hanson said. "In the early part of the week, if it doesn't rain and our traps indicate a need for spraying, then we'd go ahead and do a spray."

The number of trapped mosquitoes generally tends to dwindle as temperatures fall and the bugs get sluggish, he said, though low counts doesn't necessarily mean the need for spraying is over.

Cool weather slows the pace at which mosquitoes get through their life cycle, but Hanson said recent rains are still prompting the hatching of newborn blood-suckers.

"If we have a hard freeze, that will most likely take care of the majority of the mosquitos and that would shut things down," he said. "We've had a frost, but a simple frost isn't going to put an end to the season."

Though the end is likely near for the area's mosquitoes, Hanson still encouraged residents to avoid the pests because of the continued presence of the West Nile virus.