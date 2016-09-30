MARILYN HAGERTY: Artistic talents run deep in Grand Forks

Maybe it's something in the water. Maybe it has to do with the long, cold winters.

Over the long haul, Grand Forks has turned out more than a fair share of widely recognized artistic talent. It would take all day this Saturday to read a long, long listing.

Suffice it to note that Joel Vig will be back in the Forks from Oct. 7 to 9 for appearances at the Fire Hall Theatre. He was one of the original stars in the Broadway hit "Hairspray." He's a frequent guest artist at theater festivals around the country as a performer, writer and director.

His appearances here will be as a fundraiser for the Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre. It has come a long way since 1947 when his mother, the late Elaine Vig Caldis, helped with its formation.

And recently released is "North Dakota Impressions" by Tom Brosseau a songwriter from Grand Forks.

His Crossbills Records album released this September reflects Brosseau's fascination with places such as West Union Lutheran Church near Northwood, N.D.

A song on Brosseau's new album is titled "The Horses Will Not Ride, the Gospel Won't Be Spoken." It completes a trilogy of recordings that shine spotlights on living in North Dakota. It follows "Grass Punks" and "Perfect Abandon."

One of his fans said recently, "Brosseau's talent is subtle—probably not loud and simple enough for the mass market."

Still his beautifully haunting music endures. With Grammy Award-winner Sean Watkins, Brosseau will be making an area appearance at the Muiderman Theatre near Thompson, N.D., on Oct. 9. Tickets are available locally at Poppler's music store.

Now performing in Baltimore, Brosseau will follow his visit back to the Grand Forks area with a tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.

---

Bring on the pumpkins

The weekend brings pumpkins on the front steps and wasps dive bombing around the front doors. ... Along with some ghosts and goblins showing up here and there in anticipation of Halloween. ... This first day of October brings Cal-Poly to meet head on with UND's Hawks at 1 p.m. in the Alerus Center. ... And the first hurrahs of 2016-17 hockey will be heard at The Ralph arena beginning at 5 p.m.

Waiting in the wings is the Glenn Miller Orchestra performance Monday evening at the Empire Arts Center. After a lively reception here two years ago, the orchestra is coming back with sponsorship of the Grand Forks Historical Society.

---

Ask Marilyn

Q. Whatever happened to Ernie the Angler—the guy who used to surface now and then on Channel 8?

A. He's retired, but not tired. He shows up here and there and still finds his way to the Red River. He's jolly as ever.

Q. What are some of the best words ever spoken?

A. "You may be seated."

---

Bernie and Wayne

Cheerful people of the week: Bernie Goodman and Wayne Seames.