Kennedy Bridge rehab expected to take another step forward

Paperwork is falling into place ahead of an estimated $23 million rehabilitation of the Kennedy Bridge.

The latest round requiring the attention of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks city leaders is a maintenance agreement plotting responsibilities after the bridge project is complete.

The agreement is between the two cities, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. In general, both cities are responsible for path and lighting maintenance on their respective sides.

City council members in both cities have given the maintenance agreement preliminary approval at meetings earlier this week, with votes for final approval set Monday in Grand Forks and Tuesday in East Grand Forks.

The two state transportation departments, along with the Federal Highway Administration, are covering the cost of the bridge's rehabilitation, though both cities may have to chip in small amounts for other items. The project includes replacement of the bridge deck, railings and some support structures as well as installing colored lights and new welcome signs.

Improvements for pedestrians and cyclists also are planned. Before granting the maintenance agreement preliminary approval at its Tuesday work session, the East Grand Forks City Council was presented with a rendering of where the city's existing trails will be connected to the bridge's expanded 10-foot-wide pedestrian walkway.

A path from the trail system will be built north of the bridge in East Grand Forks and run parallel to the nearby Gateway Drive entrance ramp before meeting with the walkway.

Council President Mark Olstad and others wondered if there would be any pedestrian protection since the path to the bridge would be close to the on-ramp.

Brad Bail, an engineer for the city, said it's likely a barrier would be put in place to standards required by MnDOT.

Connecting the bridge to the trail system on the Minnesota side is the city of East Grand Forks' responsibility, but Bail said MnDOT would help pay for the connection's construction, though a cost figure wasn't immediately available.

The proposed bridge walkway had been scrutinized by council members in Grand Forks, who voiced concerns about its width crowding out enough driving space to be safe. A request to build a walkway in a different manner was deemed unfeasible by MnDOT earlier this month, so the project will move forward with the 10-foot walkway.

"The bridge isn't going to be widened at all or anything, so the median will disappear," East Grand Forks City Administrator David Murphy told council members Tuesday.

The start of rehabilitation is expected this spring, and estimates put the timeline to complete it at two years.