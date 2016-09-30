UND-owned Ray Richards Golf Course to close Nov. 1 for good

The Ray Richards golf course in Grand Forks, ND. The golf course is owned by UND which will be loosing their men's golf team next year. Photo taken on Tuesday, April 15, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

The Ray Richards Golf Course is shutting down for good on Nov. 1, the end of its current season.

A UND release announced Friday the cancellation of a request for proposals made last spring to transfer course operations to an outside party. The university did not make an award for the RFP.

The university has no specific plans for the course as of now, the release stated, but will explore the issue of land use over the next few months as part of the campus master planning process.

According to the relase, the course grounds have previously been identified through a study commissioned by UND, the city of Grand Forks and the UND Student Government as a site that "could be ideal for a vibrancy district"

More details will be released in October, the release stated.