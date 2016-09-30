Black student leaders at UND want to provide students with a voice on issues of diversity and inclusion and have scheduled a rally Friday on campus to further those conversations.

The rally, set for 2 p.m. in front of UND's Twamley Hall, will be "a gathering for justice, solidarity and support for students affected by racism on our campus," according to a poster for the event.

The rally comes a little more than a week after two racially charged social media posts involving UND received national media attention. In response to that, UND President Mark Kennedy announced Thursday he will form a council to take a look at issues of diversity and inclusion on campus.

"One of the concerns we've heard from students of color are that these are not the only incidents," said Lauren Chapple, one of the organizers of the event. "If that's the case, we're trying to give people a chance to say this is something that's happened to me and this is maybe why I didn't report it to the institution."

One of the two controversial social media posts depicts two women and a man wearing UND apparel smiling in what appears to be a residence hall. The photo is captioned "Locked the black b**** out."

The second image shows four people in blackface with the caption "Black lives matter."

Both photos were posted on Snapchat, a popular mobile app used to post video and images.

The UND Police Department and the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities are in the process of investigating these two incidents. Earlier this week, Peter Johnson, a spokesman for the university, said he did not know when the investigation would be completed and that the university taking seriously its responsibility to follow due process.

Friday's rally calls for UND's administration to not only address these behaviors, but also initiate long-term change on campus.

"To me, there is and has been a concern with racism at UND's campus and this is about what we can do to address those longer term," Chapple said.

UND President Mark Kennedy on Thursday announced the school will form a diversity advisory council to provide recommendations for improving the campus climate on issues of diversity and inclusion.

Kennedy tapped Associate Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Sandra Mitchell to lead the process of selecting no more than 12 individuals to serve on the council.

Initially, the council will focus its efforts on what the university is doing in terms of diversity and inclusion and how those compare to the best practices at other universities and colleges.

From there, the council will make a list of recommendations to Kennedy on how UND can implement those practices and programs, as well as how the university can determine their effectiveness and learning outcomes. The work will be reported to Kennedy by Dec. 15

In an interview with the Herald, Kennedy said he is fully committed to creating a campus where everyone feels safe and welcomed.

"This is a very important to me and the campus, and we're looking forward to making sure that UND is the first choice of those who are looking to build a wonderful and exciting career in North Dakota and across the country," he said.

Though a final decision hasn't been made, Kennedy said he would like to see this committee to be ongoing even after this process is finished. He's said he's reached out to other universities and colleges and they advised him to have an ongoing committee like this.