EGF Police officers to participate in Coffee with a Cop event

East Grand Forks residents will have a chance to meet members of the city's Police Department during a "Coffee with a Cop" event next week.

The department is one of many agencies participating in Coffee with a Cop events nationwide, according to a news release. The East Grand Forks event is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the training room on the first floor of City Hall.

Among the officers attending will be Police Chief Mike Hedlund and School Resource Officer Nick Gunderson. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions or discuss problems encountered in the community, the release said.