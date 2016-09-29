Search
    Police investigate dog bite at Lincoln Park dog park

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 4:53 p.m.

    The Grand Forks Police Department is asking the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident at the Lincoln Park dog park Wednesday night to come forward.

    Police described the dog as a black and brown basset hound whose owner is a woman with black sweatpants and brown hair. The incident happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police hope to determine whether the dog is current on its vaccinations.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at (701) 787-8000.

