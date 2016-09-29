Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Train crashes through New Jersey's Hoboken station, reports say

    Grand Forks police investigating dog bite case at Lincoln Park

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 7:08 a.m.
    Grand Forks Police Department. Image from City of Grand Forks.

    The Grand Forks Police Department is asking the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident at the Lincoln Park dog park Wednesday night to come forward.

    Police described the dog as a black and brown basset hound whose owner is a woman with black sweatpants and brown hair. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    A police news release does not say whether the dog bit a person or another dog. Police hope to determine whether the dog is current on its vaccinations.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at (701) 787-8000.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalPoliceGrand ForksLincoln Park
    Advertisement