Grand Forks police investigating dog bite case at Lincoln Park

The Grand Forks Police Department is asking the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident at the Lincoln Park dog park Wednesday night to come forward.

Police described the dog as a black and brown basset hound whose owner is a woman with black sweatpants and brown hair. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A police news release does not say whether the dog bit a person or another dog. Police hope to determine whether the dog is current on its vaccinations.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at (701) 787-8000.