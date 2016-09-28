Grand Forks Police Department investigating Valley Dairy burglary

The Grand Forks Police Department is searching for a suspect Wednesday after an overnight burglary at a local convenience store.

At 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, GFPD was dispatched to Valley Dairy Big Cigs at 1207 N. 5th St. when an alarm went off, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, police were unable to locate a suspect but did discover a broken window on the north side of the building. Police reviewed security footage from the store, which showed an unidentifiable person in a dark mask and a grey sweatshirt taking merchandise from the store, according to the release. An unknown amount of goods were stolen from the store.

The scene was checked for evidence, but GFPD is asking for public assistance to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (701) 787-8000.