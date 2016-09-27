2017 budget gets preliminary nod from East Grand Forks City Council

With a unanimous vote from the City Council Tuesday night, the proposed East Grand Forks city budget for 2017 will move on to a public hearing before being finalized.

The city is proposing to increase its property tax levy by 18 percent—a jump from $3.8 million to $4.5 million collected—but the effect on tax bills can't be calculated with certainty quite yet.

Hard numbers used to figure out the tax impact won't be available from Polk County until November, but city leaders can hazard a guess. If a property's value stays the same from 2016 to 2017, then its owners would see about a $5 increase per $1,000 of property value.

For a $150,000 home, that would translate into a $75 property tax bill increase.

There are a number of factors missing from the estimates, including the addition of money previously set aside for tax increment financing district projects, so a more accurate picture won't come until November.

"It all depends on what the value of the property is," City Finance Director Karla Anderson said. "It's really hard to figure out until they throw in our levy and put it against the property."

With the council's vote, the levy cannot be increased before given final approval but can be decreased. The city's public budget meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the City Council Chambers of City Hall.

In total, the city is projecting $10.61 million in revenue and $10.44 million in expenditures, leaving about $173,000 left, likely to be placed in reserves.

Under this budget, overall city revenues increase by 9.8 percent while expenditures climb by 8.3 percent, according to budget documents.

Department spending

Prior to approving the levy, the council reviewed remaining budget proposals from city departments, including fire, public works and the Campbell Library.

The city-run Campbell Library proposed the largest budget increase, asking to bring its spending up to $664,481—a 24 percent increase over its 2016 budget. The jump is from potentially hiring a full-time circulation librarian to replace some part-time staff as well as increases in electronic material such as e-books and small equipment purchases.

"We asking for one more full-time staff position," Library Director Charlotte Helgeson said. "We know that's a bit of a jump, but right now we have three full-time people. For libraries our size across the state of Minnesota, they average four or five full-time people. We've been doing a lot with fewer people."

The library has seen an increasing demand for services, including from East Grand Forks Public Schools, which has decreased its own library staff. Several council members spoke in favor of granting the increase.

"I absolutely support staffing this library adequately and will support this budget request," council member Mike Pokrzywinski said.

For the Public Works Department, Superintendent Jason Stordahl had proposed a increase of nearly 7 percent over the previous year's department budget, bringing overall spending to $1.8 million for 2017.

Fire Chief Gary Larson pitched a similar increase of about 7 percent for the fire department, putting its budget for next year at $1.4 million.

Spending for the city's administration department, which includes city administrator, finance, assessor and attorney positions, is proposed at $802,005—a nearly 9 percent increase fueled by higher personnel costs.

Not receiving a wage increase under the 2017 budget would be the City Council and mayor, whose annual salaries would stay the same at $6,000 and $9,600 respectively.