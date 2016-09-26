The postcards you sent from Arizona landed safely in my mailbox on Cottonwood Street. For years, you and Earl have headed to Tucson for the winter. Now you are moving into your Arizona home for good.

We will miss you in Grand Forks. But I can understand how you want to be near your grandchildren down there.

For years, Earl was a professor at UND. And I know you taught art for the park district a long time. Now you will be painting Arizona landscape. I hope you will remember our beautiful North Dakota sunsets.

September has been lively here in Grand Forks, and the fun never ends. This week, Red River High School is celebrating homecoming.

And Friday will be a day off for all of the Grand Forks schools. Their calendars say it is Professional Development Day. The students probably just say, "Whoopee."

The summer of 2016 bowed out peacefully and there are rows of candy for Halloween in the markets. I was hoping the wasps that have been dive bombing us would leave. But they still are swarming the doorways.

Do they have wasps in Arizona? I don't remember seeing them when we used to visit Tucson. Now Shirley and Frank are gone. Each week instead of a letter to Shirley, I write to a friend somewhere in Reader Land.

But the summer of 2016 will be remembered here for wasps and for rain and water in basements.

Other than that, I have had a wonderful time. I had a chance to ride in from the Mike Loyland farm south of town with a load of red potatoes. And believe it or not, I found a couple dozen Grand Forks Realtors and the Yard of the Week sign in my front yard. That was one day after I went to lunch with Tammy Howard.

My neighbor, Tom McEnroe is a little jealous. He thinks his yard is better than mine. And neither one of them is all that great. It's just that I have been whining for years about not getting the award. They finally put an end to the nonsense.

So you see we still have fun in Grand Forks. And this week there is sorrow as we say goodbye to Scott Swygman, who was a lovable curmudgeon. He was known mainly for his work on the radio and his years of covering UND basketball.

There will be family greetings at 4 p.m. today at Calvary Lutheran Church followed by a celebration of his life at 5 p.m. Then there will be a memorial toast to Swyggy at Muddy Rivers Grill.

I, for one, will miss the good humor he displayed on his morning radio show with Tim Hennessy.

Well, that's all for now. I hope you will keep me posted on life in Tucson.

Your friend, Marilyn, making apple pies on Cottonwood Street.