A mayoral veto blocking the purchase of an SUV for the East Grand Forks Fire Department will stand.

The City Council fell one vote short Tuesday of overturning the veto filed Sept. 13 by Mayor Lynn Stauss. A three-fourths majority is required to overturn a mayoral veto, according to the city's charter.

The council voted 5-2, with council members Marc DeMers and Clarence Vetter dissenting.

Stauss promised at the council's Sept. 6 meeting he would veto the purchase of the vehicle, which included costs of about $43,700 to buy a Chevrolet Suburban and $9,600 to outfit it with necessary equipment and markings.

At that meeting and again in his veto, Stauss said the vehicle request should be part of the 2017 city budget discussions.

"This request has been made outside of the budget process, and I strongly believe that this request should be put off until the budget for 2017 has been finalized," Stauss wrote in his veto.

The dissenting council members expressed similar sentiments at the Sept. 6 meeting.

Before the Fire Department's request, the council had opted to hold off voting on a $85,000 request from the Police Department to buy a records management system and instead include it in budget talks.

The council is in the midst of reviewing budget proposals from department heads this month. At a work session Tuesday, council members will hear the remaining proposals and then hold a special meeting afterward to vote on giving the 2017 property tax levy preliminary approval.

Once the levy receives this approval, it can be decreased but not increased.

Other business

• The council also agreed to move forward with preparations for a roundabout proposed for the intersection of Bygland Road and Rhinehart Drive. City engineers seek to get rolling on the project because it will require federal funds and that money comes with numerous requirements.

The approval allows engineers to begin surveying and preparing concept maps of the area.

• Also receiving approval from the council was a Police Department initiative to collect donations for the East Grand Forks Food Shelf in December.

The temporary program would give people receiving parking tickets during that month the option of paying for the ticket with a monetary donation or food items that would be collected and passed on to the food shelf.

• Interim Parks and Recreation Superintendent Mark Dragich will receive about $2,000 in back pay after the council voted to grant him the wages. Dragich has served as head of the department since May while the city searched for a new superintendent.

The council hired Reid Huttunen for the job last month, and he will start Monday.