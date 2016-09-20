11-year-old makes big (wig) donation for kids
Until Tuesday, 11-year-old Melody Doss looked a local Rapunzel, having grown out her hair since she was 6.
The years without a trim were in preparation for donating her hair to Wigs for Kids, an organization that makes wigs for children fighting cancer. She finally cut her locks Tuesday—her birthday—at the Avant Hair salon in Grand Forks.
Donating her hair was Melody's birthday wish. She wanted to give something to someone else, instead of receiving a gift. The donation was something she wanted to do for years, but waited until now.
"She wanted someone to have a longer wig," said Felicia Doss, Melody's mother.
Melody, who lives in Larimore, N.D., was inspired to grow out her hair and donate it when she saw a video about a similar donation.
"She saw a girl receiving a wig in a video," Doss said. "The girl was so excited. She wanted to make someone else that excited too."
"I love it," Melody said, seeing her new look.