11-year-old makes big (wig) donation for kids

Melody Doss smiles after seeing all of the hair gone from the back of her head after Annica Myslinski finishes her haircut. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Melody Doss and her mother, Felicia Doss, wait for Melody's hair appointment at Avant Hair & Skin Care Tuesday afternoon. Doss plans to donate her hair to Wigs for Kids. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Melody Doss holds her hair after her first haircut after growing it out since the age of 6. Her stylist Annica Myslinski was the first person to give her a haircut. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Melody's hair sits on the counter, split into three sections, nearly as long as the counter, she had been growing it out since the age of 6. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Melody Doss of Larimore visits Avant Hair & Skin Care Studio for a haircut on her birthday. Stylist Annica Myslinski separates the hair into sections for a more even cut. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Until Tuesday, 11-year-old Melody Doss looked a local Rapunzel, having grown out her hair since she was 6.

The years without a trim were in preparation for donating her hair to Wigs for Kids, an organization that makes wigs for children fighting cancer. She finally cut her locks Tuesday—her birthday—at the Avant Hair salon in Grand Forks.

Donating her hair was Melody's birthday wish. She wanted to give something to someone else, instead of receiving a gift. The donation was something she wanted to do for years, but waited until now.

"She wanted someone to have a longer wig," said Felicia Doss, Melody's mother.

Melody, who lives in Larimore, N.D., was inspired to grow out her hair and donate it when she saw a video about a similar donation.

"She saw a girl receiving a wig in a video," Doss said. "The girl was so excited. She wanted to make someone else that excited too."

"I love it," Melody said, seeing her new look.