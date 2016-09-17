Children in the crowd wave at the Grand Forks Fire truck and the firefighters up in the bucket at Saturday's Potato Bowl parade on DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Head trombone of the UND marching band Garrett Heidelberger (center) directs the rest of the trombone section from the center of the circle during warm up before the Potato Bowl parade Saturday morning in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Sarah Schreiner,10 (left) and Myah Robertson,8 dance to the UND marching band during the Potato Bowl parade as it heads down DeMers Avenue. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Roselyn Urness (left), Bill Boner,Steve Benson and Reg Urness of the Disabled American Veterans, Andy Nomland Chapter, Chapter 2 of Grand Forks pose for a photo in their 1931 Ford Model A Roadster before Saturday's Potato Bowl parade. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

President Mark Kennedy and his wife Debbie wave to the crowd as they walk the Potato Bowl parade Saturday morning. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

The crowd listen as the Grand Forks Central marching band perform at the intersection of third street North and DeMers Avenue at Saturday's Potato Bowl parade. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

The candy flew through the air Saturday morning in the Grand Forks area as thousands filled the streets for the 51st Potato Bowl USA Parade.

More than 100 entries cruised down DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks as paradegoers filled the sidewalks in the two cities' downtowns, all in anticipation for the UND Fighting Hawks to face the University of South Dakota Coyotes later that day during the Potato Bowl at the Alerus Center.

The parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m. with Grand Marshal Tom Campbell leading the way. Campbell was a fitting choice for the parade's leader since the state senator from Grafton, N.D., is the co-founder of Campbell Farms, a company that grows and sells potatoes.

Campbell was followed shortly after by UND President Mark Kennedy and his wife, Debbie, both walking as they waved to a cheering crowd.

After UND's marching band played the school's fight song, the streets soon filled with the Kem Shriners of Grand Forks, the organizers of this year's parade. Cars seemed to defy laws of nature as they drove sidesway, drifting from one side of the road to the other. Motorcyclists pulled off well-timed maneuvers, weaving in and out of formations to impress the crowd.

The two-hour long parade featured cars, floats, walkers, local school bands and, of course, showers of candy. Children eagerly awaited the treats as they waved to passersby. When the candy did come, it was a battle for sweets.

But everyone appeared to be in high spirits, ready to cheer on UND. And if nothing else, parade attendees went home with plenty of snacks to hold them over for a few days.