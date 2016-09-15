Simplot's Chandler Forness piles a bag of frozen french fires onto the conveyor belt into the fryer at Thursday's Potato Bowl french fry feed in University Park. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Lizzie Sundine, 4, excitedly greets the Sophia Dorsher who is dressed up in Simplots costume at Thursday's Potato Bowl french fry feed in University Park. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Colton Dahl walks away with three baskets of french fries to join his friends across University Park at Thursday's Potato Bowl french fry feed. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

UND's Fallyn Freije (right) serves up a basket of fries to Brandon Borden of Grand Forks at Thursday's Potato Bowl french fry feed in University Park. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

More than 6,000 pounds of french fries were primed to hit the oil Thursday at University Park in Grand Forks for the annual Potato Bowl french fry feed.

Scott Lund, a manager at the event's sponsor, Simplot, and a member of the Potato Bowl Committee, said there were plenty of potatoes on hand to "shatter the record" set by last year's feed. In 2015, hungry visitors ate 5,220 pounds of fried spud.

However, Lund said he was a little worried that overcast weather and the possibility of rain could keep away the necessary crowd to put away the potatoes.

Lexie Shaw, a senior member of the UND women's hockey team, was one of many student-athletes passing out paper boats of fries throughout the event.

Shaw said she'd been behind the counter for all four years of her college career and that it seemed less busy on Thursday than in prior feeds. She gave high marks to this year's fries though, saying they were crispy and delicious, with not too much salt.

Shaw pointed out the additional bounce-houses and other attractions that had been brought to this year's feed and said she believes the event gets better each year.

"The people are still happy and it's always wonderful to see the smiles on their faces," she said. "It's a great event that Grand Forks puts on."