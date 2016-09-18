Chip fetches dogs

Veterinary technician Amanda Pinkerton pulls out a chip applicator, which is individually sealed in plastic with its ID paperwork. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

From furry roommates to cherished friends, pets often are more like family members than anything else, and so a sudden disappearance can leave their caretakers distraught and devoted to a search that often ends in disappointment.

However, recent technology has given pet owners more options to increase the odds of reuniting with their lost animal.

Though no one method is foolproof, an implantable microchip no bigger than a grain of rice can be paired with an animal's tags to deliver crucial identifying information.

Rick Odegard, a veterinarian at the Kindness Animal Hospital in Grand Forks, said the microchip is injected over an animal's shoulder blade. Once in place, the chip should function for years.

"Collars can come off, they can get hooked up on stuff, and they can go to one dog or another, but this chip is there all the time," Odegard said.

The chips can't track animals or reveal their location, but they do bear a unique number that is paired with a pet owner's contact information and stored in a registry maintained by the chip's manufacturer.

Though there are different companies producing chips, Odegard said the technology has been standardized so it can be read easily by scanners.

Kindness Animal Hospital charges a fee of about $90 to implant the chip, which is linked to a system called HomeAgain. That cost includes the device itself plus a year of registration for the HomeAgain registry.

Odegard estimates a relatively low percentage of the animal hospital's clients have gotten their pets chipped, but he said it seems the hospital is "doing more and more all the time."

Insurance

Overall, he said he believes the procedure is worthwhile.

"It's a little bit of an insurance policy," Odegard said.

That policy works especially well for two common scenarios. In the first, if a pet runs away and is later found, the information on a chip can help the finder locate the animal's owners. In the second, if a pet is stolen and later discovered or confiscated, that same information can prove rightful ownership.

Jean Youshefski, a Grand Forks Police Department community service officer, said she and her colleagues are equipped with chip readers and are able to scan the pets they pick up.

For the most part, Youshefski said the animals recovered by police are not microchipped.

"It's been maybe just a couple times that I've found one," she said, though she also added that chipping appears to be an increasingly common measure. "The thing that works for us is the actual license or rabies tag, and that's mostly how we've found owners."

Still, Youshefski said officers typically do not find the owners of lost animals on their own. The vast majority of pets found by the police are taken to the Circle of Friends Humane Society, which is contracted with the city of Grand Forks to shelter loose or stray animals.

Rachel Bergman, Circle of Friends shelter manager, said the number of animals brought into the shelter is highly variable, but can be as great as 10 pets per week.

Checking for chip

Bergman said the first step taken by Humane Society staff when dealing with a lost animal is to check for the microchip.

"There's still quite a few out there that don't have the chip," she said, adding that more dogs than cats tend to be chipped.

If the animal has a chip, Bergman said the shelter can call the registration service to get contact information for the animal's owner. To maximize the chances of getting a pet returned, though, she advises owners update their information with the chip service to keep it current.

Bergman said a microchip is provided for every animal adopted out of the shelter, but generally the shelter will not chip animals brought in by the public for that express purpose. However, the shelter plans to have a microchip clinic in early November to give pet owners the chance to get the electronic tag.

Lauralee Tupa, Circle of Friends executive director, said the clinic date has not been determined yet, but it will be made public once it's set. Tupa estimates that less than 25 percent of the animals brought to the shelter come with microchips.

Beyond the chip, Tupa recommends pet owners take advantage of all identification tools, especially tags and collars, to boost their chances of getting animals back. When animals and their owners are reunited, she said, it's more often attributable to tags. Though tags should be completed with a pet owner's contact information, Tupa said even small amounts of detail can make a difference.

"Even if it's just their name," she said, "it helps make a lost dog feel better if you're saying its name."