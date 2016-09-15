• The YMCA will host the Pumpkins for Parkinson's Grand Pumpkin Growing Contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct 5. The community is welcome to join in the celebration, which will include music and food in addition to pumpkins. All proceeds will benefit Parkinson Wellness Recovery participants. You can donate by phone, mail or online. Contact Patti McEnroe for more information at (701) 775-2586.

• Applebee's will host the annual Tip-A-Cop event from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run group, the event aims to earn proceeds for Special Olympics North Dakota. Law enforcement officers across various fields will join together to host and wait on guests of Applebee's for the event.

• The Salvation Army is collecting gently worn winter coats, snowsuits, hats, gloves, mittens, boots and other winter wear for this upcoming winter. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be distributed to the community in October.