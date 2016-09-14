Marching bands pump up crowds for Potato Bowl parade

East Grand Forks junior Ethan Langerud marches with his trombone as the Green Wave marching band gets ready for this weekend's Potato Bowl. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Fifth grade teacher, Kristi Nupdal, helps Andrew Schmidt put on the Carl the Cardinal costume Tuesday afternoon while the class sorts decorations for their Potato Bowl float. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Fifth graders at Holy Family Catholic School, Noah Zmarzlik, (left) Nathan Holthaus, Ellie Walsh, Tucker Hager and the teacher,Kristi Nupdal help Andrew Schmidt into the Carl the Cardinal costume. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Ellie Walsh and Avery Holthaus (right) of Holy Family Catholic School, sort through boxes filled with decorations for their Potato Bowl float. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

The East Grand Forks Senior High Marching Band practices Wednesday on the football field at the school in preparation of Saturday's Potato Bowl parade. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks kicked off its annual Potato Bowl on Tuesday, which will culminate Saturday with the UND football game against the University of South Dakota.

Some of the week’s biggest festivities include a french fry feed with fireworks, a street concert, UND fan luncheon and parade.

Parade Chairman Ryan Scott said this year’s event will feature 115 floats and the largest number of marching bands ever, with at least 10 registered.

UND’s band will take its usual spot in the lead, and the University of South Dakota band will join this year. Grand Forks and East Grand Forks high schools also will participate.

UND’s Pride of the North Band Director Rob Brooks said Wednesday he enjoys rousing the parade crowd the most.

“My favorite part is seeing the children’s faces when we march by in the parade,” he said. “To think that we may be inspiring young musicians out there really makes it worth it to me.”

Brooks said his band, which has a record 140-plus members, began rehearsing for this weekend the week before school started.

Seniors in East Grand Forks Senior High’s marching band said they also have fun in the lull before the parade begins, taking pictures and visiting friends. “Sometimes you see people in bands from other schools and see them do all their cool stuff,” band member Kaitlyn O’Shea said.

But Saturday’s school spirit at the parade doesn’t stop with marching bands. The district’s three Catholic elementary schools also will participate with their own floats.

“This is our first time back at the Potato Bowl for a long time,” explained Maura Ferguson, the director of development at Holy Family-St. Mary’s Catholic School. “Our kids are really excited to be there.”

Students will dress in a cowboys-and-coyotes theme and walk with their mascot, Carl the Cardinal. The school’s fifth-grade student council helped lead participation during Potato Bowl week.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and run from the DeMers Avenue overpass in Grand Forks to the fire station in East Grand Forks. For the full schedule of events for the week, visit http://www.potatobowl.org/week-at-a-glance/.

Today:

Baked potato bar: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all Hugo’s locations.

Chip giveaway: All Frandsen Bank & Trust locations.

Hugo’s Potato Bowl PLINKO: Register at any Hugo’s location.

French fry feed and fireworks: 4:30 p.m. to dusk, University Park and Memorial Stadium.

Friday:

UND fan luncheon: Serving begins at 11:30 a.m. in Alerus Center.

Baked potato bar: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all Hugo’s locations.

Get Wet and Run Wild! Hugo’s Potato Bowl 1K and 2K races: 4 p.m. registration at Choice Health and Fitness. Races at 5:30 and 5:50 p.m.

JLG’s Rock the Streets: Food and beer at 7 p.m. in Town Square in downtown Grand Forks. Fabulous Armadillos band starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

GF Rotary Club pancake breakfast: 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grand Forks Central High School.

Sons of Norway potato pancake breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1401 Ninth Ave. S.

KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade: 10:30 a.m., begins at DeMers Avenue overpass and runs to East Grand Forks fire station.

Tailgating party: Parking lot opens at 11:00 a.m., Tailgate Village at 1:30 p.m.

Hugo’s Potato Bowl PLINKO contest finale: Alerus Center parking lot near the baked potato tent.

51st Annual Potato Bowl football game: UND vs. University of South Dakota. Kickoff at 4 p.m.

For more details about the schedule, visit http://www.potatobowl.org/week-at-a-glance/.