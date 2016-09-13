Rachel Salberg, lives on the North side of Donald Masse, and has her view partially blocked by a six foot fence and foliage in the summer time. Salberg lowered her deck approximately two feet the past year. "I didn't want to have to look at the junk." Salberg said. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Ron Pruett, neighbor to the South of Donald Masse, stands next to his garage where Masse's accumulation can be seen in the back. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

He moved into the house under a shroud of January snow, a cover that softened the landscape even as it hid the scavenged belongings in the backyard of his nextdoor neighbor, Donald Masse.

When the snow melted off, Pruett said he'd been stunned by the sight of what had been underneath—a slew of miscellaneous odds and ends including rotting and moldy food items.

"There's no way," he said of selling his home now with Masse's backyard as it is.

In a Tuesday hearing, the Grand Forks Board of Public Health declared that yard to be a public health nuisance and ordered Masse to clean it up.

The board had issued the same ruling—which granted Masse 15 days to clear items deemed trash, garbage or rubbish from his yard to the satisfaction of city code—on almost the same day last summer.

If Masse does not comply with the order, the Grand Forks Public Health Department has the authority to hire a company to clear the yard with the cost passed on to Masse, who is in his 70s.

At the hearing, Masse told the board he was "just trying to recycle."

"Someone has accused me of having garbage, refuse and trash in my yard—there is none," he said. "They accuse me of having vermin, there is no vermin."

Concern for property

Pruett, along with some of Masse's other neighbors, also attended the hearing and testified to what they described as an unsanitary situation. The yard's status detracted from their own nearby properties by way of both sight and smell, they said, and could possibly hurt their chances of selling their homes.

They also doubted any action from the Board of Health would solve what they believe to be a hoarding issue.

Since 1997, the Grand Forks Municipal Court has cited Masse multiple times for piling junk in his yard. Earlier this year, the court passed down a $53,000 fine to Masse, applicable if he did not clear out the space as ordered by a specific deadline. The court granted the homeowner a monthlong extension for that deadline on Aug. 26.

Last summer, the first time Masse was ordered by the board to clean his yard, a volunteer crew including Air Force personnel from Grand Forks Air Force Base removed about 24,000 pounds of various items from the yard.

Randy Whittall, who lives with his fiancee, Rachel Salbert, and his son on the other side of Masse's house, said he believes the junk in the yard has reached the same level it had been at before last year's cleanup.

Whittall said Salbert is pregnant with their first child, and, with the newborn on the way, is ready to move away from what the couple regards as an unhealthy environment. The pair is reluctant to leave, as they remodeled their home after the cleanup, but Whittall said they believed the collection of belongings in Masse's yard "started up like a cycle again" shortly after the volunteers went through it.

Even if the yard is cleared following the Tuesday hearing, Whittall said he believed it would fill back up in time. He added that he hopes winter sets in early this year so he and Salbert can sell their home before Masse begins collecting again.

"Rachel's ready to move, but she knows with the money we sunk in, we're not going to recoup that," he said. "It's going to limit clientele because nobody wants to live next door to a hoarder. ... Obviously it's just going to get cleaned up again, but when are we going to have to do the same thing?"