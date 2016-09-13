Widman's Candy Shop whips up caramel apple treats

Dan Widman presses two apples together to flatten the bottoms after the caramel dipping. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Every fall, from Labor Day to Halloween, candy-maker Dan Widman creates caramel apples daily at his Widman's Candy Shop in downtown Grand Forks. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Master candy-maker Dan Widman sets freshly dipped caramel apples to cool on oiled freezer paper at his downtown Grand Forks Widman's Candy Shop on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

In the back of Widman's Candy Shop on South Third Street in Grand Forks, Dan Widman stands over a large copper pot, stirring a bubbling batch of caramel with a long, hefty wooden stick.

The pot sits atop a gas stove, heated to about 230 degrees.

"For distributing heat evenly, copper is best," he says, churning the mixture of sugar, corn syrup and sweetened condensed milk.

The warmth from the simmering pot is noticeable from a few feet away, but Widman, 57, has done this so many times, he can easily talk and work while keeping a watchful eye on the mixture as it deepens in color.

"The weather affects the process," he explains. "The lower the humidity, the better. Cooler, dryer days like today are the stuff you like."

Humidity makes the caramel apples stick to the bags they're wrapped and sold in.

Nearby, stacks of boxes, each containing 125 Granny Smith apples, await the next step in the task of making caramel apples.

Almost every day in the fall, Widman makes at least one batch of 200 caramel apples.

"We go through 15 cases of apples," he says.

Between Labor Day and Halloween, Widman will make about 11,000 caramel apples. He's been doing this every fall for about 30 years, he estimates.

"Thirty years, and 10,000 a year," he calculates. "That's a lot of apples."

He used to use Jonathan apples but switched when the rate of unusable apples became unacceptably high.

"I don't eat caramel apples, personally," he says. "I know they're good."

Widman's assistant candy-maker Alicia Smith says, "The best way to eat these is to cut them up."

Tradition

Making caramel apples is a fall tradition that spans his memory back to childhood. His father, George Widman, who opened the Grand Forks candy shop in 1949, kept his six children busy working there after school.

"I remember, as a little kid, coming in here and watching my dad do it," Widman said. "He made caramel apples—and all his candy—on a coal-burning stove. ... One time, I touched (the pot and) I learned what 'hot' really is. It's kind of how you learn those things."

As the youngest child, Widman recalls coming into the store where his oldest sibling, George, would be taking care of business.

"I'd come in here looking for candy, and he'd throw me out," he says. "He was tough."

Smith leans over the pot and adds vanilla as Widman keeps stirring. She's been at Widman's for eight years—"since high school," she says—and four years ago started to help with making candy.

Widman drops a sample of caramel into a metal bowl of water to test consistency. He can tell by feel whether it's ready for apple dipping.

"You don't want it to fall apart," he says. "You want it to hold together."

Like clockwork, Widman coats each apple with the gooey caramel and sets it on freezer paper slathered with a thin layer of oil. Then Smith covers them with cashews or crushed potato chips and presses the coatings in. Those with chips are called "chipples," she says.

But it's the plain, unadorned caramel apple that is still most popular with customers, Widman says.

Fond memories

The lure of caramel apples may stem from the childhood memories; his customers remember eating them as kids, Widman says. The memory makes eating them, in adulthood, that much more enjoyable.

Over the years, the Widman's Candy Shop crew has cooked up a reputation for experimentation.

"We try a lot of new things, but we like to make a lot of things the old-fashioned way, as much as possible," Widman says.

The store has gained widespread acclaim for its "chippers," chocolate-covered potato chips.

"Chippers initially didn't go over too well," Widman says. But with time, they caught on and began to draw customers — walk-ins locally as well as those who order from a great distance.

Some of the experiments have become hits, he says, like the "bacon bites."

"It's one of those weird things people are obsessed with," Smith says.

"Fire and ice" combines the flavors of peppermint and jalapeno in a chocolate confection. The popularity of chocolate-covered green olives, pickles and jalapenos puzzles Widman.

"I don't get that at all. I'm a steak-and-potatoes kind of guy," he says. "But, you give the public what they want."

Widman and two of his siblings have been doing that for years—Carol Widman in a self-named shop in Fargo and George Widman at the Widman's store in Crookston. The latter is the site of the original Widman's, launched by their grandfather in 1911.

But the legacy goes back a generation before that to their great-grandfather who started working with a candy-maker in Dubuque, Iowa.

In the Grand Forks store, an old Herald newspaper clipping shows a picture of Dan's father George, smiling and standing behind the tall candy counter — his hand raised as though waving. It's displayed with other historical photos amid shelves packed with a wide assortment of candies and gift items.

At that time, George, at 91, was still working.

"He'd come in half-days," Widman says, as he points to his dad's raised hand.

"You can tell he was working, because his hand has color on it from working with candy."

Restored store

After the Flood of '97, which devastated Grand Forks and the surrounding area, Widman's was remodeled. The sales counter was moved from the right side of the shop to the back, facing incoming customers. The interior walls, which had been blue, were painted pink.

"My mom loved pink," Widman says.

Betty Widman passed away one year before her husband, George, who died in December 2015 at the age of 95.

Choosing pink for the walls was a way to honor her.

"If I painted them another color, she would come and get me," Widman says. "I'm sure of it."