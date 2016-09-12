Grand Forks street fair organizers say it was a success

A lunch crowd gathers in between the various food trucks at the Grand Forks downtown street fair on Third street .(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Just days after the conclusion of the first-ever Downtown Street Fair in Grand Forks, the event's organizers are planning for its return next summer.

Sarah Prout, executive director of the Downtown Development Association, estimated that about 15,000 people attended the two-day fair.

Prout said that number holds up against initial attendance predictions and registers positively for the first year of a brand-new event.

"Overall, we were extremely pleased with how it turned out," she said. "We're looking forward to 2017."

The fair spanned five downtown blocks and closed stretches of Third Street and Fourth Street, the sides of which were lined with 49 different vendor and artisan booths.

Prout said the association had received positive feedback from all of the participating entities and was working on a strategic plan to bring even more stakeholders to the streets for next year.

Aside from browsing crafts and eating deep-fried foods, fairgoers also heard music from more than 20 groups that hit the stage at various points throughout the event.

Looking ahead, Prout said the association would likely make some changes for next year's iteration.

Among those would be a possible change of date, which would likely keep the fair the same week but could move it further into the weekend and away from Friday.

Prout said the association is also considering some reconfiguration of the streetside booths and clearer markers to indicate the extent of the fair.

"The whole goal is to bring some vibrancy to the downtown," Prout said. "We think we did a good job, but now it's growing it year after year."