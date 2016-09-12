Participants in the sixth annual TEARS Walk for Suicide Prevention write messages to family members and friends they have lost to suicide on a “memory wall” Sunday in Lincoln Park. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

Grand Forks photographer Rock Tweten recounts the day his son Charlie Tweten took his life to a crowd gathered Sunday for the TEARS Walk for Suicide Prevention at Lincoln Drive Park in Grand Forks. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

When it comes to preventing suicide, health experts say talking about the topic is key, and photographer Rock Tweten took that step Sunday in Grand Forks.

In front of hundreds gathered for the sixth annual TEARS Walk for Suicide Prevention, Tweten shared the story of losing his 22-year-old son Charlie Tweten, who died by suicide in June 2015 near Grafton, N.D.

"I will see him again someday, but every day I wake up and sit on the edge of the bed and say this never should have happened," Tweten said. "I should have stopped it somehow or someway."

The story was one of many shared during the event, whether publically with an audience or quietly among walkers as they made their way through Lincoln Drive Park.

The walk is hosted by Altru Health System through a project called TEARS —Together We Educate About the Realities of Suicide. The project provides support to those who have lost someone to suicide and assists regional schools and organizations with suicide prevention efforts.

Money raised through the annual walk stays in the area and provides resources such as online mental health screening tools, suicide prevention communication training and comfort care kits for suicide survivors.

While some tears were shed at the event, not all were rooted in sadness but accompanied laughs as people celebrated the lives of their lost family members or friends.

"When you look around today, you'll see lots of happiness and people remembering," said Mike Deward, a TEARS member and manager of Altru's Psychiatry Center in Grand Forks.

Through events such as the walk, Deward said the group hopes to bring depression and other mental illnesses out of the shadow of stigmas that often prevent people from openly discussing suicide.

"What I hope happens today is somebody here knows someone and they go and say, 'Let's talk. How are you feeling? What's going on?' and don't avoid it because that is what prevents suicides," Deward said. "That prevents more suicides than we'll ever know about."

That message also was emphasized by Altru Health System President Eric Lunn, who encouraged walk participants to become advocates for those who are grappling with mental illness and open up conversations on the topic.

"We've come a long way to destigmatize depression, suicide and other psychiatric diseases—but we're not there yet," he said. "We should be at a day when we treat depression no different than a sore throat, heart disease or cancer. We're not there yet so we need to be advocates."

For more information about local suicide prevention resources, visit the TEARS webpage at www.altru.org/services/psychiatry-center/tears/.