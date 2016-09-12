Donald Masse's belongings crept around the side of his house as seen from the street in the summer of 2015. (grand Forks Herald/ Joshua Komer)

A Grand Forks property crowded with junk that has drawn complaints for nearly two decades could see another mandatory cleanup called for by the local health board.

The Grand Forks Board of Public Health will meet Tuesday to discuss voting on an order that declares the property owned by Donald Masse at 610 S. Ninth St. a public nuisance for the second time in just over a year. As part of the order, items determined to be trash, garbage or rubbish would be removed from his yard in the 30 days following the vote.

"The conditions as described and determined herein are an immediate threat to public

health, safety and welfare," a report filed with the board's agenda states. "As a result, it is in the public's best interest to abate these conditions and nuisance without further delay."

The report notes that the accumulation of garbage makes the property a refuge for rodents and other vermin, creates an eyesore, smells foul and decreases the quality of life for neighborhood residents.

Masse had been ordered to clean up his yard or face a $53,000 fine earlier this year, but the court gave him a four-week extension after he appealed to a judge saying he made progress.

If the Board of Health approves the order today, Masse must clean his yard to the satisfaction of city code within the 30-day period or the Grand Forks Public Health Department will take action to remove the trash and levy the cost to do so against him.

In previous interviews with the Herald, Masse has said the items in his yard are not trash but rather collectibles.

The department has conducted six inspections of the property over the past year after the latest round of complaints from neighbors were filed with the city of Grand Forks last summer.

Volunteers gathered in August 2015 to help Masse clean the yard after the Board of Health ordered the yard to be cleaned, clearing about 24,000 pounds of debris from the property.

A Health Board document summarizing problems with Masse's property notes he has continued to collect items.

Masse has been cited numerous times in Grand Forks Municipal Court since 1997 for the accumulation of junk in his yard and racked up thousands of dollars in fines, according to city records.

"Fines imposed by municipal court over many years have not motivated the property owner to clean it up," the issue summary said.

The court itself cannot remove the junk in his yard, but under state law the Health Department has the authority to hire a contractor to clear the property.

The Health Board's special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers of Grand Forks City Hall, 255 N. Fourth St.