To casual observers, the paddle wheel sculpture in Grand Forks' Town Square might look like it needs maintenance.

A tall arch structure reminiscent of a paddleboat wheel, it serves both as the entryway to one of downtown Grand Forks' largest open spaces and even doubles as a fountain.

And that's where confusion might set in. Water spurts in a trickle from the north side of the structure, trickling down only one side of a fountain and giving passers-by the impression that maybe it's due for maintenance.

Not so, says Meredith Richards, deputy director of the city's Planning and Community Development Department.

"It's supposed to look like a paddle wheel would look if it was on the river," Richards explained, pointing out that the appearance evokes memories of a time when paddleboats traveled the nearby river, with their wheels trailing a plume of water—a phenomenon which, of course, only occurred on one side of the wheel.

The wheel was installed in late 2000 alongside the completion of Town Square, Richards said, a post-flood project that stands on the site of a downtown area transformed by the 1997 flood.

"Not to be critical of the designer, if you have to explain that, is that a good design?" Richards said. "I don't know. But yes, the design was intentional."

Former Sanders property attracts interest

A downtown Grand Forks building that was home to a well-known restaurant is attracting interest, but nothing had been finalized as of Thursday.

The former Sanders 1907 restaurant building, located at 22 S. Third St., went on the market earlier this year. Its list price recently was reduced to $950,000, and a lease option for the restaurant space has been added, said Kelly Thompson, the listing agent with Oxford Realty.

"(There's) nothing solid yet, but definitely some interested parties," Thompson said this week. The second floor of the building is also vacant, he added.

Sanders closed as part of an ownership transition that saw John "Sky" Manske take the reins and open Sky's restaurant at 322 DeMers Ave. last fall.

Thompson said the former Sanders location is being marketed "mostly as restaurant/bar space, but it certainly could become whatever anybody wanted it to be, too." He noted potential redevelopment of nearby pocket parks could boost the property's value.

"That's a plus to any buyer who's looking at this building," Thompson said.

