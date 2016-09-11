St. Michael's holds Blue Mass to honor public safety personnel

Paramedics Kelly Gahlon (left) and Mike McCarty stand to sing hymns during the Blue Mass honoring first responders Sunday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

Grand Forks Deputy Police Chief Jim Remers reads a verse during the Blue Mass held Sunday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

A display honoring fallen police officers, firefighters and other first responders stands at the front of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church sanctuary Sunday for the church’s first Blue Mass. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

A special Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks united parishioners and guests under a banner of blue Sunday.

The church hosted its first Blue Mass, a service dedicated to honoring the work of police officers, firefighters and others employed in the public safety field.

"During this Mass today, we thank them for the incredible gift of their services and sacrifices," said the Rev. Gerald Braun.

The concept of a Blue Mass dates back to the early 1930s but Sunday's service in Grand Forks held a special significance, occurring the same day as the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The sacrifice of first responders during the attacks and the work public safety personnel do each day were highlighted during the Mass.

Members of the Grand Forks Police Department dressed in uniform read scriptures during the service, and Braun delivered a special blessing for police, fire and emergency personnel serving locally and nationwide.

Also present were members from various local law enforcement agencies such as the North Dakota Highway Patrol, local fire departments and paramedics with Altru Hospital's ambulance services.