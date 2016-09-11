Fall is looking UP with these great fall events

Max Jencks, left, and Lisa Schuster dish up ice cream during Tuesday's Frozen Feed at UND's Memorial Union. Grand Forks Herald photo by Lori Weber Menke.

The end of summer can be a downer. It's the time of year when kids swap swimming pools and ice cream for classrooms and backpacks. Adults, meanwhile, try to brush off fresh memories of summer road trips while waiting in rush-hour traffic.

But the daily grind is not all Grand Forks residents have to look forward to this fall. Whether you want to celebrate community traditions, hear local music, conquer an athletic milestone or enjoy some combination of art, wine and fashion, here are area events on the fall calendar.

Wild Hog Grand Forks Marathon:

www.gfmarathon.com/

At the sound of the starting pistol, racers will speed past the starting line for the fifth annual Wild Hogs Marathon on Sept. 24. Competitions include relays as well as 13.1-mile, 10K and 5K races. Kyle Downs won last year's half-marathon with a time of 1:15:07.

For the first time, the event also will host a full-length marathon. A USATF-sanctioned event, the race will be a qualifier for the Boston Marathon in April.

Individual race fees range from $45 to $110 leading up to the races. Relays cost from $170 to $550.

Potato Bowl:

www.potatobowl.org/

The week leading up to the 51-year-old game — this year between UND and South Dakota — will feature numerous celebratory events Tuesday through Sept. 16 — and be capped with the gridiron battle Sept. 17.

The festivities originally commemorated a game in 1966 between UND and Idaho State — schools located in two of the country's largest potato-growing regions.

Events this year include a plinko contest, french fry feed, golf tournament, downtown street dance, "Get Wet and Run Wild" kids run and the Potato Bowl USA Parade.

On game day, the parking lot at the Alerus Center opens at 11 a.m. A tailgating center — where fans can claim a free baked potato — opens at 1:30 p.m., and the game kicks off at 4 p.m.

Homecoming:

https://und.edu/homecoming

From Oct. 10-15, the UND campus will be adorned in more green and white than usual as it celebrates Homecoming week.

Each weekday offers a new event: a kickoff lunch Monday; free ice cream social Tuesday; pep rally, including a queen and king coronation, Wednesday; cash cab on campus Thursday; and 5K run on Friday.

The week culminates Saturday with a parade on University Avenue at 10 a.m. The 1 p.m. game at the Alerus Center, when UND faces Southern Utah, will mark the 100th anniversary of the Homecoming/Hall of Fame Game.

JLG Architects' Street Dance:

www.jlgrocks.com/

The Fabulous Armadillos from St. Cloud, Minn., will rock downtown Grand Forks in the annual JLG Architects' Street Dance at the Town Square on Friday. Beginning at 7 p.m., Rhombus Guys will provide food while Helix and Wild Hogs open their own beer gardens. The Armadillos will take the stage at 8 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.

2016 East Grand Forks Arts and Crafts Fair:

https://www.visitgrandforks.com/event-calendar/2016-east-grand-forks-art...

On the weekend of Oct. 8-9, the East Grand Forks Arts and Crafts Fair will return. Attendees can stop by either the Civic Auditorium or VFW Arena to peruse and purchase arts and crafts from more than 100 vendors. Admittance is $2 per person — free for those younger than 6 — and free a shuttle bus will run between both locations.

Fashion It Forward:

www.scheelscommunity.com/events/fashion-forward/

Women 18 and older can head to Scheels in Columbia Mall from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 for an evening of shopping and pampering. Area vendors will offer hair treatment, makeup sampling and massages, and participants can show off their styles in a "fashion shoot."

Tickets are limited and cost $10, with proceeds benefiting the Community Violence Intervention Center. Attendees also can register to win a $500 shopping spree.

Grand Corks 2016:

https://www.visitgrandforks.com/event-calendar/grand-corks-2016-anne-car...

On Oct. 19, Grand Corks 2016 will offer desserts, wine, beer and appetizers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gorecki Alumni Center. Throughout the night, local chefs will compete by offering free samples of their dessert creations, and tasters will choose the winner. The event also includes a silent auction and wine walk.

The $65 tickets will benefit the Anne Carlsen Center, which offers educational, residential and therapeutic services throughout North Dakota to people with disabilities and their families.