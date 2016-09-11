A look back at the news in Grand Forks on 9/11

SSG. Michael Holman checks an i.d. at the main gate of the Grand Forks Air Force Base Tuesday. All U.S. bases were on high alert after the attacks on New York City and Washington D.C. photo by Eric Hylden

MIKE APORIUS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Vehicles are inspected before entering Canada at the Emerson border on Sept. 11, 2001.

MARK AUBOL OF THE GRAND FORKS STREET DEPARTMENT UNLOADS BARRICADES TUESDAY AFTERNOON THAT WERE PLACED AROUND THE DAVIES FEDERAL BUILDING IN GRAND FORKS.

Vehicles line up to enter Canada at the Emerson border on Sept. 11, 2001. MIKE APORIUS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Terra Swartz hugs Billy Blood Drop as she waits to give blood at the Dak-Minn Bloodbank at Altru Hospital. Swartz had never given blood before but wanted to after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center buildings. She visited the WTC a month ago. It was one of the busiest days ever at the center. Grand Forks photo by Eric Hylden

Grand Forks Air Force Base Security Forces with their Belgian Malinois inspect a Northwest DC-9 from Canada diverted to the Grand Forks International Airport. (Grand Forks Herald: Jackie Lorentz photo)

Lynette Creutz hugs her 7-year-old son Alex during a prayer service at Grace Baptist Church in Grand Forks. (file photo)

The events surrounding the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks are well-documented, and Grand Forks was not without its own scares and closures.

The attacks dominated the news that day, from national events to local coverage. Here is a look at what happened that day based on Herald archives.

Passenger detained in Grand Forks airport scare

A bomb scare sent federal agents to the Grand Forks International Airport as a doctor from Pakistan was detained.

Dr. Rahim Shah was held for about four hours after officials said he exhibited "suspicious" behavior. A combination of the terror attacks and Shah's ethnicity played a role in a decision to detain him, according to Herald archives.

"I think I was the only one picked out to be questioned and searched because I'm Asian," he told the Herald. "Everyone else was white. I'm sure they were told to keep an eye on people from the Middle East."

Shah, who had a dark complexion and was wearing what was described by passengers as a "gown" with a "Turkish" hat, eventually was released after a search turned up no explosives. FBI spokesman Jay Brunn denied he was a victim of profiling.

"His actions led to being searched and questioned," Brunn said. "These are pretty extraordinary times. Because of that, we have to conduct thorough investigations."

Shah said he had mixed feelings about the search.

"They performed their duty," he said. "I have no malice toward any of them. As a retired military man, I understand that if they had suspicions, they have to do their duty."

Along with the search, planes were diverted to the airport pursuant to the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide order to ground aircraft.

Federal staff tighten security

Wooden barriers went up Sept. 11, 2001, at the parking lot entrances of the Ronald N. Davies Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Grand Forks, just one example of an attempt to increase security at federally owned facilities.

"It's not business as usual," then-U.S. Marshal Brian Berg of Fargo said.

Tensions were high at Grand Forks Air Force Base, where the state of alert quickly rose to its highest level. Armed military members stopped every car, searching them thoroughly for suspicious activity.

The same went for Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs. Though entrances at the Canadian border did not come to a complete halt, staff tightened security and increased inspections. Agents worked longer days in the immediate aftermath, with the agencies quickly allocating resources where needed.

Entrances also were blocked off at the U.S. Border Patrol building in Grand Forks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. post office said business went on as usual, other than operations at the Air Force base.

Columbia Mall closed that day, reopening with normal business hours the next day.

Turning to prayer and God

Worshipers across the nation sought sanctuary in churches, hoping to find comfort in their faith.

Many in Grand Forks did the same, turning to their congregations for help and healing.

The Herald published a Christian text of the day, Psalm 74, a prayer so representative of the day that it appeared to speak to those seeking comfort.

"The sanctuary they set on fire, desecrating the place where you dwell. They said to themselves, 'We will utterly crush you,'" part of the Psalm stated. "How long, O God, is evil to conquer? ... Yet you are our ruler from of old, working salvation in the midst of the Earth."

Local Muslims, including former UND aviation student Jafnan Al-Dossary, called on others to not judge their religion based on the acts of a few terrorists.

"Our religious leaders back in our country make statements about this, that those terrorists killing themselves and other people, are not Muslims if they did these things," Al-Dossary said.

He called his religion peaceful, stating Islam taught its followers terrorism was wrong. He told the Herald he was confident Americans understand terrorism by Islamic extremists should not be blamed on all Muslims.

UND refuses to shut down; some classes called off

UND remained open as officials quickly assembled in an attempt to figure out how to help students in the aftermath of the terror attacks.

Former UND President Charles Kupchella called a closed meeting with the campus crisis team to formulate a plan for aiding students, faculty and staff, but the school remained open.

"We know there is quite a bit of anxiety among our students, but all of us feel our best course of action is to maintain a strong sense of normalcy," Kupchella told the Herald. "Without knowing who these terrorists are, they would want nothing more than to see the United States shut down, so we must muster the courage to not cave in."

In anticipation of a national grounding of aircraft, UND's aviation school shut down all of its operations before the Federal Aviation Administration gave the order to ground all flights.

Students packed the Memorial Union, gathering around several televisions to watch the reports. Several said some professors canceled classes for the day because, as then-freshman Lori Franklund put it, they weren't "anywhere near as important as what was going on across the nation."

GF schools keep schedule, cancel extracurricular activities

Like UND, Grand Forks-area schools did not see the need to cancel classes, though after-school activities in Grand Forks did not happen that day.

Students in the area joined the rest of their fellow students across the country as they watched the events unfold across the nation. Some discussed in class how the U.S. would respond to the attacks while others simply looked at the TV screens in fear, sadness and anger.

Administrators asked teachers to be aware that students would react differently, telling them to stick to the facts. At East Grand Forks Sacred Heart School, the student body met for prayer.

Residents give blood

On a normal day, about 20 people would walk into the Dak-Minn Blood Bank in Grand Forks to donate blood.

But Sept. 11, 2001, was anything but normal.

Residents lined up that Tuesday to help the victims of the terrorist attacks, with 60 donors giving the gift of life. That was the scene at many blood donation spots.

Former Winnipeg Mayor Glen Murray called on Manitobans to donate blood.

"Today is a day that changed the world," he said. "Everyone has a greater sense of vulnerability and unease."

North Dakota's first lady cuts trip short

A trip for Mikey Hoeven to Fargo and Grand Forks was short during the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Hoeven, wife of then-North Dakota Gov. John Hoeven, was visiting the cities to promote a campaign against teen drinking when she returned abruptly to Bismarck. She was to speak that Tuesday night at Valley Middle School in Grand Forks.

John Hoeven and other organizers of the event thought it wasn't appropriate to go ahead with the dinner in light of the terror attacks, according to Herald archives.