Kennedy Bridge overhaul rolls ahead unchanged

Grand Forks leaders aren't going to have things their way on the Kennedy Bridge.

Despite the contrary message city officials sent last month, a Minnesota Department of Transportation-led effort to overhaul the bridge and add a pedestrian and bike pathway are likely to move forward starting in early 2017, department officials say.

It's not what city leaders wanted, but it'll have to do. The city initially had voted 4-2 against approving plans for the project during an Aug. 15 meeting, citing concerns the pedestrian walkway would crowd out too much driving space for safety. Moments later, the council voted 6-0 to back a motion the walkway be constructed in a different way.

But it's a tough accommodation for MnDOT to make, said department engineer Joe McKinnon.

"(Adding) an additional structure onto the bridge would be maybe not structurally impossible, but very hard to do," he said. "(And) historic preservation guidelines require that we would not be able to change the appearance of the bridge that significantly."

Grand Forks leaders acknowledged in August there wasn't much they could do to change the project, since funding on the $23 million, multiyear construction comes entirely from federal- and state-level sources. And, although the project didn't go their way, city leaders say they're pleased with how an Aug. 31 meeting between city leaders, MnDOT and the North Dakota Department of Transportation—a project partner—turned out.

Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said he felt the city got the respect and assurances from state-level agencies the city deserves, and he pointed out state agencies were under both regulator pressure and facing a looming deadline for federal funding.

"I think they heard us out, and Ken (Vein) in his role on City Council did a great job of outlining his concerns on cross-sections of the roads," Feland said.

"They felt that it was safe and secure and it was a good plan of action, and they did recognize our thoughts and what we were thinking, but there wasn't really a path forward."

Records say "it was agreed" that there's a possibility that, if a separate pedestrian and bike bridge is built, the new pathway could be removed from the Kennedy Bridge and that the median could be rebuilt.

"It was expressed that both DOTs very much wish to have both cities comfortable with the project as it proceeds, to know that they feel the project proposed is the best option given the various constraints, and that they feel the configuration is safe," according to the documents.

On Tuesday evening, City Council leaders voted 7-0 to receive and file the plans for the project, a step Grand Forks leaders say was necessary to give the project certain land permissions to move forward with construction.

"A receive-and-file is just that. You're not approving, you're not disapproving of it," Vein said. "This time around, knowing that there wasn't much option, I didn't want to necessarily approve them, but we also wanted to show our willingness for the project to go forward."

Vein underscored the importance the project has for the bridge, which he said is still safe for motorists, but would become unsafe without attention.

"The bridge right now is coming to the end of its useful life," he said. "Without repair, it would have to close. That's not acceptable."

East Grand Forks Administrator David Murphy said the East Grand Forks City Council has taken no official action against the bridge, but did say that council members have voiced concerns to MnDOT about the lack of a median in the bridge's future.

Grand Forks documents show the project will replace the bridge's driving surface and railings as well as repair rust on the bridge structure and more.

"We understand why (Grand Forks leaders) have concerns about the bridge dimensions," McKinnon said. "Perhaps, long-term down the road, something might change, but this project as it stands, that's what we'll have, a rehabilitation with those dimensions."