Arbor Park's future at stake at Tuesday meeting

Arbor Park's future hangs in the balance Tuesday, though it's not clear whether the city leaders weighing options for the downtown park will make a decision that day.

A committee seated to hear proposals on development—or preservation—at Arbor Park is set to hear all three of them beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. City Council member Crystal Schneider, chairwoman of the committee, said she can't say for sure if the group will choose a park plan to recommend to the City Council that day, or if that recommendation will come down later.

"I think we would likely have a recommendation after Tuesday's meeting, but I can't guarantee that," she said. "We received the original proposals weeks ago, so we've had plenty of time (to read them)."

The meeting schedule includes a 1:15 p.m. presentation from Mary Weaver and Adam Kemp, who have advocated for preserving and improving the park under the stewardship of the Grand Forks Park District; a 2 p.m. presentation from ICON Architects calls for similar preservative measures as well as linking the space to a new multistory building on a nearby pocket park on Kittson Avenue; and a final presentation, from partners that include JLG Architects, which suggests a five-story, mixed-use building on the site.

The meeting initially had been scheduled for Monday, but was moved to Tuesday at the request of Schneider, who said she had a scheduling conflict.

The search for proposals to potentially develop the park began earlier this year when the city issued a request for proposals to develop the park. It called for at least a four-story building on the site and allowed for development on the nearby pocket parks on Kittson Avenue and South Third Street.

City leaders have pointed out there's only one proposal that appears to meet the requirements, and that's the one from JLG Architects, Dakota Commercial Development and Community Contractors.

But that doesn't rule out the committee's support for other options.

"You use the scoring sheet as one of your tools ... we still use our judgment; we take feedback from the public, these are public meetings," City Council and committee member Bret Weber said last month. "Our hope is to be completely inclusive and transparent about the process."