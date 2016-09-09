A few weeks after the release of a Grand Forks housing report, city leaders are sketching out concrete plans for ways to help the local housing market—and last week's policy changes are only the beginning.

Delivered on Aug. 22, the report describes problems in the local market. City officials are looking over a four-month plan to review housing policy that lays out 11 potential changes, three of which saw at least preliminary approval from the City Council last week.

The council's swift action, City Council member Sandi Marshall said, is built on years of study going back to at least 2012, when a similar report was released.

"You combine that with the desire to see the city grow ... and the plans that are being talked about in terms of new businesses moving in, and there is a sense of urgency to it," she said. "We've been talking about it for a long time, so it's time to start ... delivering some of the actions."

The plan suggests a coming discussion on a range of city policies. That includes deferring special assessment payments—the bills property owners pay for nearby road development and other infrastructure—to keep costs for builders and homeowners down in the years following a new home's construction.

There's also a call to look at changes to city annexation policies to encourage more absorption of larger pieces of land, a note to focus on infill—in-city—development, and a range of more technical changes, like one that could help developers free up their existing lines of credit to build more homes.

The plan also calls for a discussion on the portion of infrastructure costs the city—instead of developers—would fund near new development. Though developers now share some of those costs, lowering them could spur more building projects, City Administrator Todd Feland said, noting that costs are eventually passed onto the property owners regardless of who makes initial infrastructure payments, either in special assessments or property price.

First steps

On Tuesday, the first policies that were approved included changes to bond lengths sold to finance special-assessed construction and city fees added to interest rates on those bonds and other similar items. Both are expected to make costs passed to property owners more manageable. The city also voted to begin holding regular meeting with builders to better keep a finger on the pulse of the local market.

All changes take immediate effect, with the exception of one of the city fees, which only received preliminary approval.

The housing report, first delivered Aug. 22, outlines trouble ahead for the housing market. The median home price in the Grand Forks area is $220,000, or about 4.35 times the median household income. That number—the ratio of median price to income—has been steadily rising since the 1990s, sitting at 2.32 in 1990; at 3.06 in 1999; and at 3.61 in 2012. It also coincides with a jump in home prices. A portion of the report prepared by officials with Praxis Strategy Group points out that area housing prices rose 6.6 percent in the four years before 2012, but have risen 23.3 percent in the four years since.

The report comes at a time, too, when there are economic opportunities poised to bring an influx of workers to the city. The Grand Sky tech park is one example, and economic officials have warned that a tough housing market could discourage more employers from moving to the area.

Feland characterized ongoing policy changes as an effort to get out of developers' way.

"It's kind of supply-side economics, where if we lower the regulatory burdens for development, if we reduce the risk for developers, they will in turn increase the supply—in this case, increase the rates of different kinds of housing," he said.