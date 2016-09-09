Marilyn Hagerty: Summer says 'Not yet!'

It isn't over until it's over. The summer of 2016 is going out in full glory around Grand Forks. There's the downtown fair this weekend and the Potato Bowl next weekend.

You know autumn is near when area churches start promoting their fall dinners and medical people reach out with flu vaccinations. You know it's moving into autumn when Widman's candy shop starts selling its caramel apples—as it did on Tuesday. It's the end of summer when wasps are zooming around and apples are falling off the trees. You know it's autumn when people start baking pumpkin pies.

---

Pumpkins for Parkinson's

And pumpkins are coming into their own. This year there has been a pumpkin growing contest for the benefit of the Parkinson Wellness Recovery Program at the Altru Family YMCA.

Also behind the scenes arrangements have been made for the Altru Gala. It's tonight at the Alerus Center dedicated to benefiting Kids' Health. And the Glenn Miller Orchestra is returning to Grand Forks on Oct. 3. Their performance will be in the Empire Arts Center.

In September, committees at UND are making arrangements for a gala inauguration of President Mark Kennedy. It will be Oct. 10 in the Chester Fritz with the public invited to attend.

For old times' sake, members of the 1976 classes of Grand Forks Central and Red River high schools attended the Friday evening Cushman Classic football game. Classmates from both schools are meeting today at the Canad Inns. They will ask one another, "Was it really 40 years ago that we finished high school?"

Paul Arnason is on the committee for Red River, and Brian Wahlen is among those helping out for Central High.

---

Gayle and Tim

Cheerful people of the week: Gayle Clifford and Tim Horpedahl.