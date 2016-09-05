Abdinoor Shuke takes a quick look at his engine after driving through flooded roads Sunday night in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Car sits stranded on the shoulder of Sara Lyn Drive after flash flooding in Grand Forks on Sunday night. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Jared Rodriguez (right) and Deidra Long pose for a photo after helping push a car off a flooded street Sunday night in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

From left, Tyler Pearson, Luke Price, Alexa Lawrence and Tyler Pearson try to help a minivan out of the middle of South Columbia Road after flash flooding in Grand Forks on Sunday, September 4, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Grand Forks officials are warning residents to not travel in the city and avoid flooding streets.

Rain has been falling off and on throughout Sunday across eastern North Dakota and has caused flooding across the region, according to the National Weather Service. NWS meteorologists estimated about 3 inches fell Sunday at their Grand Forks office as of 11:30 a.m., but they have received reports that as much as 4 inches fell in parts of the city.

Tyler and Brett Pearson, along with their friends Alexa Lawrence and Luke Price, found Jannah Ali's minivan stranded in the middle of South Columbia Road, so they gave her a hand. After the rain slowed, more residents went out to either help other stranded motorists or survey the flooded streets.

South Columbia Road and South 17th Street saw smaller vehicles stranded as a result of the downpour.

Grand Fork police issued a no travel advisory late Sunday night, telling stranded motorists caught in flooded areas to stay in their vehicles and to call 911 if they needed assistance.

NWS and Grand Forks County Emergency Management also warned drivers to avoid flooded areas, especially at night when it is hard to see the road. Motorists should not drive on flooded roads but instead turn around.

NWS expected flooding in rural areas and along Interstate 29 between mile markers 132 and 137.

Rain is expected to continue into early Monday morning. NWS issued a flood advisory for parts of Grand Forks, Polk, Steele and Traill counties until 7 a.m. Monday.