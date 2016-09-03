Jacob Wetterling's remains have been found, mother confirms

Patty Wetterling has confirmed the remains of her son Jacob Wetterling, who has been missing for almost 27 years, have been found. “Hearts are broken,” she told KARE-TV .

Sources told KSTP that Danny Heinrich, a person of interest in Jacob Wetterling’s disappearance, provided information that led to authorities to unidentified remains.

DNA tests are being conducted to determine if the remains, found in central Minnesota, are Wetterling’s, according to KSTP.

Wetterling was abducted in October 1989 near his family’s home in St. Joseph. On Saturday morning, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, saying the matter was an open investigation.

