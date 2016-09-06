Safe landing for R/C flyers in East Grand Forks

In preparation for a flight, Dylan Hudock places the plastic casing over the body of his RC helicopter on Aug. 21 north of East Grand Forks. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks

Mike Derman of Grand Forks cleans fuel residue off his model plane on Aug. 21. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

A model airplane piloted by Brian Dorff completes a touch and go at the Red River R/C Flyers field site on Aug.21 near East Grand Forks. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

Ken Schuler walks after retrieving his flying lawnmower aircraft from the flying field on Aug. 21. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

Ken Schuler makes adjustments to a twin-engine model airplane before a Aug. 21 flight at the Red River R/C Flyers field north of East Grand Forks. Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

Tucked away on a piece of city property north of East Grand Forks lies a place where some hope to see a hobby regain its foothold in the community.

There, the Red River R/C Flyers club has been regrouping over the past several months, adding members interested in flying remote-controlled airplanes, helicopters and even the occasional drone.

Recent public events hosted by the club have drawn in the curious as well as some seasoned aviators looking for a place to fly safely. An Aug. 21 airshow held by the group drew visitors from surrounding communities, including Fargo and Red Lake Falls.

Club President Tom Stennes couldn't help but smile when he recounted the club's growth, bolstered by the establishment of a flying field.

"We've gotten a lot of support from our members," he said. "Everybody is pitching in and making this work."

The field represents a new start for the club, which saw its membership decline after the 1997 flood as development in Grand Forks marched south and displaced its members from their former flying field.

"You can't have golf without a golf course," Stennes said. "And you can't have a flying club without a flying field."

Now, the group has grown to more than 20 members, with several more people expressing interest in joining after attending the airshow.

Pursuing a field

Over the past year, Stennes and others worked to sell the city of East Grand Forks on allowing them to use vacant city land to start a temporary flying field.

Two sites were proposed, one north of 140th Street Southwest and the other east of Eighth Avenue Northwest.

Residents living near the Eighth Avenue site voiced their concerns over the potential noise and vehicle traffic to the council.

Despite the pushback, the council granted the club use of the two areas of land in May. A three-year use agreement between the city and the club will be be reviewed annually with language allowing for the city to cancel it at any time.

The group has settled into the 140th Street site while the Eighth Avenue location remains unused as piles of dirt and other debris would need to be cleared from it before the club could use it, Stennes said.

Eventually, once the city's sewage lagoons are decommissioned and the land returned to a usable state, the club has plans to move there permanently.

Settling in

For now, members of Red River R/C Flyers use the temporary site just west of the lagoons and have customized it to their needs. The field features a pit area for tuning up planes, a flying area and safe spots for spectators to take in the flights.

In the pit there are run-up tables where planes are placed for cleaning or adjustments. The tables have a flat surface for the plane to sit and two poles that meet its wings and keep it from rushing forward if turned on while on the table.

A staple of the pit area, the tables also become a setting for conversations as aviators talk about their aircraft over tools and cleaning supplies.

"You get people out here, and you end up with lifelong friends," said Mike Derman, a member of the original club, while he cleaned fuel residue from his plane.

A newer pair of tables created by a club member don't have the posts. Instead, they can accommodate drones, many of which have several propellers that power their movement.

Safety fencing surrounds the pit and opens into the pilot area, which can't be entered without seeing a list of field rules. The club is a chapter of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, a national association that has rules that its members are expected to follow while flying to ensure the safety of operators and spectators.

With one airshow held Aug. 21 under its belt, Stennes said the group is looking to continue growing and adding events for the public to enjoy.

"Next year, we're going to invite a little wider area of the public to our shows," he said. "It'll be a lot of fun."

More information about the club can be found on its Facebook page at goo.gl/tsy6xa.