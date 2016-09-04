Melissa Bauerly (left) and Brenda Brossart put the finishing touches on an older Buick Rainier. The two detailers enjoy the variety of different projects they take on as well as meeting customers. Their shop, 1 Way Detailing, is in north Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Adam Jacobsmeyer, a construction laborer from Fargo, has been working his present job for nearly one year. He's part of a three-person crew for Fargo-based Fiske and Weigel Builders and is working on a project in south Grand Forks. He likes the variety of work and not having to travel long distances for jobs. He said one of the biggest challenges of his job is working in the wind up on the roof. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Pat Garry, is photographed backstage at the Chester Fritz Auditorium, where he learned the art of steel rigging as a part-time job while he was a student at UND in the early 1980s. Garry often travels throughout the region helping to set up shows and events. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Vawnita and Pete Best operate the Elkhorn Creek Ranch south of Watford City, N.D., raising registered angus cattle and quarterhorses. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Brenda Brossart (left) and Melissa Bauerle opened 1 Way Detailing in north Grand Forks five years ago. The best part of the job they say is seeing customers' faces when they see the end result of their work. The two detailers work on vehicles, boats and motorcycles. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Pat Garry checks out a fresnel light on the Chester Fritz stage recently. Garry's career as a steel rigger started more than 30 years ago at the Chester Fritz Auditorium. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Robert Gourlay of Bismarck is one of an estimated 4,000 union workers constructing the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. Gourlay, known to his co-workers as "Wimpy," works as a mechanic in Williston to maintain vehicles and equipment used in the field. The 1,172-mile pipeline, which will transport oil from The Bakken to Patoka, Ill., is projected to be in service by the end of the year. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

McKenzie County rancher Vawnita Best takes a break with her cow dog, Rayna, and her quarterhorse, Rusty, as she and her husband, Pete Best, move cattle to new pastures in the Badlands this summer. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season and one last chance to fire up the grill and take a dip in the lake.

But the real nature of the annual holiday is to act as a "national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country," according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Historians trace its origins to a parade of unions and "massive picnic" in 1882 in New York City, but it didn't become a legal holiday until 12 years later, according to the DOL.

"There's a narrative out there that says this entire country was built by a few great men," said Waylon Hedegaard, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO. "Labor Day is an admission that this country was built by all of us, that we all have something at stake in this."

In June, an estimated 445,000 people were employed in the state of North Dakota, according to Job Service figures. They are carpenters, hotel receptionists, nurses, welders, government employees and others.

Some are born into their profession, such as Vawnita Best, a rancher near Watford City.

"We're on the ranch that my father purchased in 1968," she said. "It's a really rewarding way of life, and it's even better when you can make a living doing it."

Pat Garry often finds himself above stages to set up shows, whether it's in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, the Alerus Center or Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"I'll do steel rigging, I'll be up in the steel beams, lift equipment up the ropes and get it set, operate a forklift—kind of just anything that comes up," he said. He also farms east of Grand Forks with his father during the summer.

Garry said he prefers the manual labor that comes with his work rather than being tied to a desk.

"Even with hard work, I've always had fun doing different jobs that I'm doing," he said. "It doesn't seem like it's that much work."