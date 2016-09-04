Portraits of work: Labor Day in North Dakota is a tribute to workers
For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season and one last chance to fire up the grill and take a dip in the lake.
But the real nature of the annual holiday is to act as a "national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country," according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Historians trace its origins to a parade of unions and "massive picnic" in 1882 in New York City, but it didn't become a legal holiday until 12 years later, according to the DOL.
"There's a narrative out there that says this entire country was built by a few great men," said Waylon Hedegaard, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO. "Labor Day is an admission that this country was built by all of us, that we all have something at stake in this."
In June, an estimated 445,000 people were employed in the state of North Dakota, according to Job Service figures. They are carpenters, hotel receptionists, nurses, welders, government employees and others.
Some are born into their profession, such as Vawnita Best, a rancher near Watford City.
"We're on the ranch that my father purchased in 1968," she said. "It's a really rewarding way of life, and it's even better when you can make a living doing it."
Pat Garry often finds himself above stages to set up shows, whether it's in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, the Alerus Center or Ralph Engelstad Arena.
"I'll do steel rigging, I'll be up in the steel beams, lift equipment up the ropes and get it set, operate a forklift—kind of just anything that comes up," he said. He also farms east of Grand Forks with his father during the summer.
Garry said he prefers the manual labor that comes with his work rather than being tied to a desk.
"Even with hard work, I've always had fun doing different jobs that I'm doing," he said. "It doesn't seem like it's that much work."