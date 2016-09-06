Grand Forks considers bike share program

A rider takes a bike for a spin after checking it out downtown at one of the 11 Fargo locations of the Great Rides bike share program. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Grand Forks leaders are imagining a world where UND, downtown and even the southern reaches of the city are just a few pedal strokes away.

Momentum to bring a bike-sharing program to the city has been growing for months, some say, and a city-led investigation into implementing the service already is reaching out to places such as Altru, East Grand Forks and UND.

The city's community relations officer Pete Haga said there's no timeline for implementing the project, but local leaders already are trying to gauge support from prospective sponsors and partners.

"A group has been meeting for the last three months or so—representatives from around the community," Haga said. "The sense that it might have some value in Grand Forks probably has been around for the last six months or so."

How it works

A bike share program is exactly what it sounds like: a chance for the public to visit a local station, pick up a bike and take a ride to a station elsewhere in the city, where they drop off their ride and go on their way. The service often costs a small fee, whether that's for one-time use or as a membership.

The vision in Grand Forks, Haga said, is to bring a cluster of such stations to the downtown area—placing them in Town Square, near the new apartments by the YMCA, or across the Red River in East Grand Forks, among other sites—as well as at several spots on the UND campus.

From there, he said, the service might expand southward to locations around the city.

"The financial model for this—it's not like a bus system," Haga said. "There's probably a role for the city ... but the best financial models are the ones that rely on the users and the stakeholders who see a value in it."

Jonathan Holth, a past president of the city's Downtown Development Association, said he's been involved with the project as a "downtown advocate." He pointed out a bike share program has been discussed in Grand Forks for years but said it only really took off after Fargo started one last year. An April visit to Fargo by some of those closest to the Grand Forks project — including Haga, Holth and City Council member Bret Weber — gave attendees a chance to see the city's program up close.

According to The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, the program there includes 11 stations and 100 bikes placed downtown and on North Dakota State University's campus. The program counted 143,154 rides taken almost entirely by NDSU students. Prices at the beginning of this season were set at $4 for an hour of biking, $15 for a month or $75 for a year.

Initial costs to roll the program out totaled about $450,000, of which the city of Fargo paid $30,000. The rest of the costs were covered by NDSU student fees and sponsorships.

Haga said municipal groups approached to participate—such as the Grand Forks Park District and the city of East Grand Forks—would cover only a fraction of the cost. The rest would be funded, as in Fargo, through plans such as sponsorships and member payments. Other groups that have been invited to take part include Scheels, UND student government, the local Metropolitan Planning Organization and the local Convention and Visitors Bureau, among others.

Weber countered a few criticisms of the program, including the observation that it gets cold during the winter. He pointed out the program likely would shut down during the coldest months — though he said he rides bike in the winter and can see it catching on.

The popularity of the Fargo program leads him to believe there would be similar demand in a university town like Grand Forks.

"Fargo offers a fantastic model for us," Weber said. "They've been operating out there for two or three academic years. It's pretty clear that there is a market for this."

Leaders Holth and Haga said the project is weighing two separate bike share companies, BCycle and Zagster. It's a matter of looking at costs and exploring how the process might work before anything can move forward.

"There's not a timeline," Holth said. "I think the next thing for us is making sure we have our ducks in a row ... however long that takes, I think we're willing to take that time."