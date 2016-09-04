Council member's library research feeds debate

The results of an online survey on Grand Forks' library are in, though it's not yet clear what impact they'll have on the building's future.

City Council member Danny Weigel announced the results of a Facebook survey he conducted on his official council member's page on Monday. It shows a clear preference for a midtown location, though Weigel himself points out that the survey wasn't a scientific one. Out of 374 respondents, 218—or about 58 percent—support building a new library, and more than 59 percent said they'd support a sales tax increase for a new library.

More than 87 percent support a "midtown" location, too, as opposed to a downtown site, though roughly the same number of respondents—88 percent—said they lived closer to the city's midtown area.

The survey, open from early July to early August and available to Facebook users, comes just as city leaders begin to research a recommendation from the Grand Forks Library Board that a new library be built in the downtown area. That decision was reached after comparing both the downtown area and land at "midtown" along South Washington Street, and although Weigel said the survey wasn't scientific, he suggested it still has value—giving him insight into public mood, contributing to a public conversation and even inviting a more scientific survey.

"A library is a community project. We need to have community input and we need to have support for it," he said.

City Council member Bret Weber argued that it's still too early for public polling on the matter. There's still plenty of work and fact-finding for a city-level library committee to do that could shift the debate over the library's future away from the either/or debate posed in Weigel's survey.

"This tells me nothing," he said. "There's problems with the sampling method and the questioning, because the questions are premature and perpetuate a false (midtown versus downtown) dichotomy."

Weigel compared it to the kinds of conversations a City Council member would have around town with local residents.

"I didn't say hey, this is my scientific survey, this is going to be my end-all, be-all, but it's a conversation-starter," Weigel said, "It's information that's no different than what you would gather talking to citizens at the farmers' market."

Pressing pause

City Council member Ken Vein is one of three officials charged with conducting the research necessary for a clear plan for the library. He said Weigel's survey offers some indication of a "baseline" of data.

"But without it being statistically valid, I'm not sure what we do with it," Vein said. "If we're going to rely on survey information, I'd prefer we look at it as being statistically valid."

Vein said he's not sure if a professional public poll should or shouldn't be done, but he said it should be conducted when "all the information is available." That means research still has to be conducted on items ranging from building ownership to financing to parking.

"I personally cannot make a decision at all right now, because I don't have the data I'm looking for," Vein said.

The research and decision-making process could take longer than expected. Vein said there's a broader context to the discussion over the new library that touches on a sales tax set to come before voters this November.

The 0.75 percent increase, which would bring the effective sales tax rate in the city to 7.5 percent, is slated to fund infrastructure projects such as a new water treatment plant and local road maintenance and could be used on projects like an Interstate 29 interchange. But owing to concerns the library had become too controversial to tie to infrastructure funding, it won't include funding for a new library.

Vein said he is worried that the link between the two—the infrastructure sales tax vote and the library issue—is still too strong. He's suggesting that his committee "press pause" on its research and meetings until the infrastructure sales tax work is settled.

"As far as I'm concerned, that's exactly what I see happening," said Vein, the committee's chairman. "The bottom line is, there should be no confusion."

In the meantime, the public debate on the library is likely to continue. C.T. Marhula, a Grand Forks resident and proponent of a library "campus" on land near its current location, said his group has collected more than 500 signatures for their cause. He said he wants city leaders to "listen to the community." Proponents of both downtown and midtown locations have penned letters to the editor that have run in the Herald.

And despite Weber's disagreement with the timing and the framing of the survey, he said he's glad to see public enthusiasm for a new building.

"The one thing that's positive about this is that people are passionate about their public library," he said. "They're in favor of a new one and they're in favor of helping to pay for it."