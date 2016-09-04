Grand Forks weeds case due in court on Sept. 19

It's been nearly an entire summer since the Grand Forks Health Department mailed its first violation letter to attorney Henry Howe in June, asking him to mow the berm in front of his downtown office.

Nearly three months later, the legal battle it spawned is headed before a judge.

A hearing is set for Sept. 19 on a complaint Howe has filed against local officials, railing against what he claims is an unconstitutionally vague city ordinance that regulates lawn appearance. The berm at an office building he owns at 421 DeMers Ave. is covered with a thick bed of plants, many of which are above knee height. But Howe insists that he likes the way it looks and refers to some of the plants as "wildflowers."

After a back-and-forth with the Health Department, Howe filed a civil complaint in July in Grand Forks District Court, naming the Health Department employee who mailed him the letters both personally and as a representative of the Health Department. The complaint seeks $10,000 in damages for the time Howe spent defending his lawn, as well as additional damages to his reputation from the publicity surrounding the case.

Grand Forks District Court records list the city and county of Grand Forks, the Grand Forks Public Health Department and department employee Javin Bedard as defendants.

Howe has also emphasized that he sees an important legal principle at stake. The city's lawn-cutting ordinance, he said, is too vague to be constitutional. Howe has compared it to an automobile speed trap in which police officers ticket motorists based on constantly shifting standards.

The months since have been filled with legal back-and-forth between Howe, who is representing himself, and Howard Swanson, Grand Forks' city attorney. Swanson has pointed out a failure to directly serve Bedard with court papers, among other legal filings, and Howe has responded with service complaints of his own.

The hearing on Sept. 19, set for 10 a.m. before Grand Forks District Judge Donald Hager, will cover arguments to declare the relevant sections of city code "void for vagueness."

Howe said there were deeper issues at stake in the case.

"I think that the issue with the ordinance is that it's not just what somebody thinks. It has to be a standard," Howe said. "That's what we have here—we have no standard whatsoever, because 'long grass' is a pretty amorphous term."

Swanson was unable to be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.