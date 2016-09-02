Grand Forks man arrested after string of UND car break-ins

UND Police arrested a man they tie to a string of car break-ins, but not before the suspect tried to convince an officer otherwise.

UND Police Sgt. Danny Weigel said Christopher Robert Sebjornson, 35, of Grand Forks, was caught "in the act" Wednesday evening in a campus a parking lot near the intersection of Princeton Street and Sixth Avenue North. According to a police affidavit, Lt. Matthew Beland spotted Sebjornson near the source of the sound of breaking glass in a parking lot.

"When he observed me and appeared to notice that I was on a police bike, he diverted his westbound direction of travel and cut in between two vehicles and started yelling and talking to himself," Lt. Beland wrote. "He was saying something to the effect of being lost and trying to find his vehicle where he was supposed to drop off the stuff he was holding."

Sebjornson was carrying what appeared to be multiple purses, a Black and Decker drill and other items, the affidavit states, and told Beland that he was looking for his car to drop them off. Asked if he was a UND student, he told Beland that he wasn't, but that his wife was—though he later referred to her as his fiancee, then his wife, and then his fiancee again.

"He was becoming more visibly nervous as I spoke with him from several feet away," Beland wrote.

After another officer arrived, he was read his Miranda rights and placed in handcuffs. Officers found three cars with broken windows in the lot—a Chevrolet Impala, a Pontiac Grand Prix and a Chrysler Concorde.

"Sebjornson admitted to officers that he had broken into all three vehicles in question. He admitted that the items he had in his possession were taken from the three vehicles. He admitted that he had used (a) large metal USA ratchet to break the windows and steal the stuff from the vehicles. On the ratchet was small glass shards from the broken windows."

Weigel said Beland was in the area following a series of recent car break-ins.

"Any time that we see a couple of vehicle break-ins, we do our best to look at the situation and deploy our resources as best we can," Weigel said.

Sebjornson is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing and an arraignment Oct. 5. His unlawful entry and theft charges are felonies and carry a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine or both.

Sebjornson is being held at Grand Forks County Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.