Grand Forks gas station sells $100,000 winning ticket

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased from a Grand Forks gas station, but no one had claimed it by Monday afternoon, the North Dakota Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at the Holiday Stationstore at 4005 S. Washington St. in Grand Forks, a news release said. The prize was for $50,000, but the player also bought the Power Play option, which means the ticket is worth $100,000.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday night's draw. The winning numbers were 4, 32, 48, 49, 63 and the Powerball was 20.

No one has contacted the lottery office to claim the prize, the release said. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.