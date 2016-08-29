Summer Fare

The fourth annual Rally for Recovery in Grand Forks will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Town Square. The downtown event is meant to celebrate recovery from mental illness and substance abuse. The rally is open to the community. For more information, call Marlys Fisher at (701) 795-3000.

Tuesday

• HB Sound and Light will hold a free technical training class 5 to 7 p.m. at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers Ave., Grand Forks. They will teach basic sound and lighting techniques for live productions; (701) 746-5500.

Wednesday

• First Lutheran Church will host the final Bemidji Area Church Musicians Recital for the season at noon. Turtle Island Ensemble will perform along with high school seniors Claire and Ava Figliuzzi; freewill offering; a luncheon will follow; for more info, email knnthwold@gmail.com.

Other happenings

• Lakota (N.D.) Farmers Market is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakota Community Center parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, eggs and canned goods will be available for purchase and will occur every Tuesday through Sept. 20. Info: (701) 247-2454.

• The Town Square Farmer's Market in Grand Forks will be open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine, through Oct. 1.

• The Ember in downtown Grand Forks has live music at 7 p.m. Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday nights. For info and more events: The Ember on Facebook.